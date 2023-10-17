Elon Musk never hid his love for cryptocurrencies, but in March 2021 he went further and took a unique step: he allowed anyone to buy a Tesla car with bitcoin. That lasted like a sigh, because two months later they disabled that option claiming that it did not help with energy consumption. Whether or not it was the real reason, it seemed that this was not a very good idea, but now the legendary Ferrari has announced that it will offer that same option.

Buy with crypto. The firm has announced that it will allow people to pay for the purchase of their luxury cars with cryptocurrencies. The measure has already been activated in the United States and will also be available in Europe at the request of its customers, said Enrico Galliera, Ferrari’s commercial director, in statements to Reuters.

They don’t consume as much anymore. This manager knows what happened with Tesla, but affirms that the cryptocurrency segment has made efforts to reduce the emissions produced due to mining processes. Among the improvements are new versions of the software and blockchains, but also the increasing use of renewable energy to mine them. In fact, he stated, “our goal of zero emissions by 2030 throughout our entire value chain is fully confirmed.”

The new rich rule. The measure comes from requests from the market and its dealers, who have seen how many cryptocurrency investors asked for this type of option. “Some are young investors who have built their fortunes around cryptocurrencies,” he said. “Others are more traditional investors, who want to diversify their portfolios.”

Reduced impact. Unlike the case of Tesla in which the price was much more affordable, Ferrari’s luxury cars – which usually start at 200,000 euros and reach two million euros in some models – have limited sales: it is estimated that In the first half of 2023 Ferrari sold 1,800 cars throughout the American continent. The intention of the firm is “to help us connect with people who are not necessarily our clients but who can afford a Ferrari.”

Bitcoin and Ethereum, protagonists. To avoid scares, Ferrari will collaborate in these operations with BitPay, one of the largest cryptocurrency payment processing platforms. Transactions in bitcoin, ETH and USDC will be allowed, but other cryptos may be accepted in other regions.

Cryptos with guarantees. The prices will be identical in dollars as in these cryptocurrencies, and in fact Bitpay will automatically convert crypto payments into traditional currency. This will facilitate operations for dealers, who will be protected from possible significant fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices. At BitPay they will also ensure that these cryptocurrencies come from legitimate sources and not from potential criminal procedures.

Will it work this time? The decision made by Ferrari has been accepted by the majority of the brand’s dealers in the US, but the firm also seems to have a lot of confidence in this type of option, which according to them others will adopt “soon.”

