Its name could be misleading, since the name of this cetacean is a portmanteau between the words “whale” and “dolphin”. However the whale has little to do with whales and a lot to do with dolphins. This animal is actually a hybrid resulting from the crossing between a black killer whale or false killer whale with a bottlenose dolphin.

To understand this mess, it may be advisable to take a look at the taxonomic families to which these two related species belong. Whales, orcas and dolphins are cetaceans (Cetacea), an infraorder of mammals whose ancestors returned to aquatic life about 50 million years ago.

Although whales are not grouped into a specific taxon, there is one, that of dolphins (Delphinidae) that brings together the animals that we commonly call dolphins. But also the orcas and black killer whales. Killer whales (Orcinus orca) and black killer whales (Pseudorca crassidens), two species unique in their respective genera but that share characteristics.

Among them its great size. Orcas are the largest dolphins, with adult specimens ranging from 5.2 to 9.8 meters. The largest specimen reached 10 tons.

False killer whales are smaller, between 4.9 and 6 meters, with weights of up to 1,400 kg. These false orcas have dark and grayish skins, which also distinguishes them from the classic black and white pattern of the orcas themselves.

The whale arises from a cross between a black killer whale and a bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus). This species of dolphin is the most common and its appearance is the one most frequently associated with the idea of ​​a dolphin. The specimens of this species measure between two and four meters and their weight ranges between 120 and 635 kg.

Balfín is the name given to the offspring caused by the crossing between these two species. The word is a linguistic calque of the Anglo-Saxon word wholphin, resulting from the union between the wordswhale” y “dolphin”. And where is the happy whale? The mention of these cetaceans comes from the nickname that both killer whales and false killer whales receive in English: killer whales.

There is evidence of at least two occasions in which the union of these mammals bore fruit. These are two occasions in which captive specimens surprised those responsible for the zoo with offspring whose features did not fit. Both cases occurred at SeaWorld Tokyo in the 1980s.

The first specimen, born in 1981, had a short life, dying after 200 days. The second specimen was born in 1985 and was named Kekaimalu. Kekaimalu resulted from the union between a female bottleneck dolphin and a male black killer whale, according to media reports at the time.

Although the two known cases occurred in captivity, There are reasons to think that this strange crossing could occur between specimens in the wild.. The first is that, as those responsible for the zoo explained at the time, these crossings were not planned but rather occurred by chance between the specimens.

The second reason is that these two species share free spaces. At least that’s what a group of researchers who were analyzing the populations of this mammal on the coast of New Zealand observed. During 91.5% of the sightings made by the black killer whales, they appeared “associated” with groups of dolphins.

Hybrid, but not sterile

Perhaps the most unique characteristic of balfines is that They would not be sterile hybrids. Hybridization between two species is often associated with sterile offspring, as is the case of mules, hybrids between donkeys (males) and mares. But this is not in theory the case of the whale.

The key is in the number of chromosomes in each of the species, or, rather, whether these numbers coincide or not. An example of this are dogs and wolves. Although some classifications do not distinguish these two animals as different species but rather as subspecies, we know that dogs and wolves have an easy time generating offspring. This is partly because both species (or subspecies) have 39 pairs of coromosomes.

It so happens that almost all known cetacean species have 44 chromosomes. This In principle, it facilitates the appearance of hybrids between different species of cetaceans. There are documented cases of these crossings, such as that of belugas (Delphinapterus leucas) and narwhals (Monodon monoceros), two cetaceans belonging to the monodontid family (Monodontidae).

Crossbreeding between species is nothing new. Some, like mules, have been accompanying humans since time immemorial. Many of these crosses occur naturally, which means that biologists occasionally come across new crosses between species that are at least somewhat related.

Modern humans are also, to a certain extent, the result of hybridization. In our very DNA we carry genes inherited from Neanderthal ancestors. This human species is different from ours, H. sapiens, but everything indicates that during prehistory both species crossed, giving rise to this Neanderthal heritage that still exists.

In Xataka | There are orcas attacking ships off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. And there is a scientific explanation

Imagen | Southwest Fisheries Science Center / NASA