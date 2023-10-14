I deeply admire those of you who play exclusively (or almost) Souls-style video games, especially if you do challenges such as No Damage, No-Hit, Speedruns and similar. I’m not sure if you have no soul or if you have a really strong mentalization capacity. I imagine that it is a little of both and that you play a balance between both options. I really admire you.

Not everything is your fault. I have come to the conclusion that I am like a teenager in love with a toxic person: I adore them with all my soul, but they definitely do not do my health any good. I am sure that the tension I accumulate while playing (due to scares and confrontations) cannot be healthy or normal, and if it is normal, I am definitely a complete failure when it comes to managing it.

The sweet penance of the Souls

I’ve gone through Dark Souls, Bloodborne (twice and platinum) and Elden Ring without too many problems. I usually compensate for my lack of skill by summoning NPCs and/or players and always going quite a few levels above what is recommended. That didn’t help me in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, so you can imagine how many years I wasted before leaving him at the final boss. You could say that they are a bad drink that I love to have.

I always approach the final stretch of Souls wanting to uninstall them, but when I finish I get that feeling of “But I loved it so much…” And that is precisely what happened to me with Lies of P and Lords of the Fallen. More with the first than with the second, but well… I don’t want to discriminate too much.

I liked both a lot, but I admit that Lies of P has found a place in my heart alongside Bloodborne… while Lords of the Fallen has to settle for a permanent place on my shelf with Sekiro. And despite this, I don’t remember having as bad a time with any solo as with these two new releases. I already told you last week that I was about to stamp the command with Laxsasia, La Completa. Well I kept my promise to come back and finish it! The final boss was feisty and the optional final boss was a joke.

On the other hand, I had to analyze Lords of the Fallen and I truly tell you that I am still searching for the 5 or 10 years of life that he stole from me. Not because of the bosses, but because of the hell of traveling the world in the Threshold version. I’ve seen some people recommend it as a good starter Souls. I wouldn’t recommend even my worst enemy to start with this Soulslike. Not because he is bad (which he is not despite his problems), but rather because he gives bad times even to veterans.

I have ended up totally destroyed. I’m sure that the drop in defenses (which has led to a slight cold) and the couple of belly aches have been due to the accumulated pressure of playing Lies of P y Lords of the Fallen immediately, and on top of that with the pressure of having the latter ready for the embargo. Don’t judge me. I really suffer from them a lot.

A breath of fresh air after so many confrontations

You can’t imagine the spiritual and physical peace I felt when I finished Lies of P and publish the analysis of Lords of the Fallen. I promise you that the night of October 12-13 I slept like a baby. And of course, after this display of tension and skill, you can imagine how I am enjoying Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Normal difficulty. I’m fucking Neo from The Matrix against Ubisoft’s AI, which has never been very far.

For my surprise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not being the most responsible for my current peace and happiness. The main person responsible has burst into my life by surprise with a demo during the Steam Next Fest. I’m talking about the sublime Crime Scene Cleanerwhich has been a PowerWash Simulator o House Flipper with macabre touches. It’s about cleaning up brutal crime scenes.

Have you ever wondered who cleans up the killings of John Wick, Michael Myers or GTA V? Well, in this game you are going to become the little guy who cleans up all the mess and rearranges all the things so that it is a presentable room/house. I haven’t felt such absolute peace since I played Unpacking while watching Friends on a rainy night.

My only objective is to clean up the killings caused by other madmen and leave a presentable scenario for the relatives who are lucky or unlucky enough to inherit the house. I am no longer part of the epic battles to the death against puppets, fallen angels, knights, monsters and dozens of nightmares. Now I’m just the guy who listens to songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s while cleaning blood with a hydroboost. That’s how I am, I defeat gods and cleanse myself of fables.

In VidaExtra | I spent the night playing this Steam demo and I don’t regret a thing

In VidaExtra | The story of Lies of P explained: what really happened in Krat and what each of the endings mean

In VidaExtra | Basim’s ability from Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not a superpower and makes more sense than it seems at first glance