Pay to play… how many hours? Is it worth investing a lot of money in a short game? Is it necessary to make 100 hour games to justify its price? Insomniac Games has talked about it in relation to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It has already arrived in stores. PS5 receives its great open world exclusive and many are wondering if it is worth it. The analyzes have already made it clear that it is, but a large number of players ask about one key parameter.

We refer to the duration of the games and that eternal debate in the industry related to this aspect and the price of the titles that reach the market. Completing 100% Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can take you between 30-35 hours, which has once again generated debate.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, its duration and its price

Is it worth paying that price for that duration? Of course, this is a decision that will depend on each person, their tastes and their possibilities. Even so, Insomniac Games wanted to comment briefly on this matter.

Bryan Suicide, de Insomniac Gameshas spoken about this, pointing out the studio’s opinion on this eternal debate in an interview with the BBC. The creative director of the game went a little further than the terms duration and price.

For us, it all comes down to the experience we want to offer with the quality we want to achieve, he commented. Obviously, there’s a certain level of ‘hey, someone is going to spend that much money on a game,’ so we want to give them the experience that’s worth it.

Our job is to make sure that you feel that, no matter how long it takes, you’re worth that money, you’re worth that investment, he said. In the end, quality is what makes something worthwhile and in that area a parameter such as duration does not have to enter.

There are very short brilliant games and very long games that truly have a justification, so the only thing to consider is whether the end result makes it worth it, an opinion that, as we have already said, is tremendously subjective.

The truth is that, for an open world, overcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at 100% does not require an outrageous number of hours… Are you in favor of that approximate duration? Would you have liked to see more content?

