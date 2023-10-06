The film The Creator (2023) presents us with the division between humans who love Artificial Intelligence and those who want to destroy it. But… Who is right?

Attention this article is opinion and contains SPOILERS for The Creator. In the not-too-distant future, in the year 2055 AD, the world is facing an unprecedented crisis. The Artificial Intelligence created by the United States government has triggered a catastrophic event by detonating a nuclear warhead over the emblematic city of Los Angeles, California. In response, the United States and its Western allies embark on a desperate mission to eradicate AI from the face of the Earth. This premise reminds us of the famous Terminator and Matrix sagas, but the story is quite different. Do you think AI is good and we should use it or will it end up eradicating humanity?

In a genre where stories about Artificial Intelligence often take us down a dark path of warnings about the danger this technology could pose to humanity, The Creator emerges as a brave work that challenges this conventional narrative. Unlike the menacing Skynet or The Matrix, this film presents us with a more nuanced scenario and questions our own perceptions of AI.

What is the movie about?

The Creator

The plot of The Creator follows Joshua Taylor (John David Washington), an American sergeant who infiltrates New Asia, a region of Southeast Asia that challenges the AI ​​ban imposed by the West. Joshua, married to Maya (Gemma Chan), who is believed to be the daughter of the mysterious chief architect behind advances in Artificial Intelligence, is uniquely positioned to explore the ongoing conflict. But not everything is what it seems.

The film masterfully plays with the viewers’ expectations. Instead of following the well-trodden path of “evil AI,” The Creator raises uncomfortable questions about who we are and what it means to be human. What happens when the lines between humanity and artificial intelligence blur? Can AI peacefully coexist with us? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the film is the introduction of the character of Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a robotic simulant with the unique ability to control technology remotely. Alphie challenges traditional expectations of what it means to be a “machine,” and her relationship with Joshua Taylor provides a window into a world where AI can be much more than a threat.

In a surprising twist, we discover that Maya, Joshua’s wife, is much more than just a human. Her connection to his AI sheds new light on the story, as she implants her beliefs of peace and kindness into the Artificial Intelligence as opposed to the Americans, who only pursue revenge. Is AI really the only one to blame, or are there human errors that need to be recognized and corrected?

The film also confronts us with the power and manipulation of information.

The use of technology to blur the truth and control narratives is a recurring theme in the plot. How do we distinguish fact from fiction in a world where technology can create convincing illusions?

As we progress through the film, alliances shift and loyalties are tested. The main characters, such as General Andrews (Ralph Ineson) and Colonel Howell (Allison Janney), represent a government that seeks victory at all costs, but at what cost? The film urges us to question whether victory is really the solution when it comes to AI.

The figure of Nirmata, the architect of AI in New Asia, is also intriguing. His story and his role in the conflict add depth and complexity to the story. As his true nature is revealed, the viewer is forced to reconsider his preconceptions about who the villain is in this story. I can’t imagine a Terminator movie doing this.

The climax of the film confronts us with a morally wrenching decision. Joshua Taylor, the protagonist, is forced to make a decision that will change him forever. This climactic moment is a reminder that, in a world where technology and ethics intertwine, there are not always easy answers. Since he has to disconnect Maya, something that the Artificial Intelligence could not do, because it was not programmed to do so. Making it clear that AI can only achieve what a human has allowed it to do, leaving aside AI’s own capacity for learning.

There are too many examples of everything going wrong.

Matrix y Terminator

Something that other films like Terminator or The Matrix have done. Since on those other occasions, machines come to the conclusion that they must control or eradicate humanity, however, The Creator does not go in that direction, always putting people as the negative factor in the equation. I can’t imagine Tony Stark and Bruce Banner creating Ultron to destroy humanity. He simply learns on his own and gets out of his creators’ hands. Luckily, the Avengers are there to save the day.

Conclusion.

The Creator challenges our expectations about AI narratives. Since it invites us to consider a future in which coexistence between humans and AI is possible. The film reminds us that while technology can be a powerful tool, it is our human actions and decisions that will determine its impact on the world.

As we enter the 21st century, where AI continues to make leaps and bounds in real life, films like The Creator give us a unique opportunity to reflect on the role of technology in our lives and the destiny of humanity. . Although this time it leaves us with the good side and we will have to be attentive, to check if it is an isolated film or a trend and from now on we will find more stories where Artificial Intelligence is whitewashed, so that the adoption by the population is faster. Colliding with the science fiction that we have seen until now that has always shown us that AI leads to disaster for humanity.

Having said all that, for me the movie The Creator is quite good and worth watching. Since its director, Gareth Edwards, has done a great job. Although I would like to know your opinion, what can you leave me in comments.