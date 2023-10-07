Warrior Nun’s original showrunner Simon Barry will not be involved in the project and it could be catastrophic.

The Warrior Nun is a Netflix fantasy series

Join the conversation

It’s always difficult to accept the cancellation of a series you follow. It wouldn’t be the first time we get attached to characters who still have a lot to tell and we will never know anything about them again. That was the situation that the fans of The warrior nun a few months ago. Netflix announced the heartbreaking reality which many of its viewers would have to face. The platform decided to cancel the fantasy series after the launch of two seasons. However, what followed after that announcement was the overwhelming wave of support to save the beloved series. Headed by series creator and showrunner Simon Barrythe months-long campaign ended up causing the series to be saved.

Warrior Nun’s original showrunner Simon Barry will not be involved in the project and it could be catastrophic

This was what he said Simon Barry:

Today I’m happy to say that thanks to your support, enthusiasm and incredible efforts, #WarriorNun’s return is official and will be more EPIC than you can imagine. More details to come in the future! Thank you!

As Barry promised at the time, more details of this new project began to emerge very soon. The executive producer, Dean English, confirmed the return of The War Nun through a trilogy of films. However, in a move that would surprise many, the showrunner of the series, Barryrevealed that I would not participate in the trilogy. He said that he appreciated all the support, but that he was not part of the team that produces the films and had not agreed on any agreement for any position as director or writer of the script. Taking into account the important support that Simon Barry provided for the non-cancellation of the series, It’s a little surprising that he’s not at the helm of the ship..

Based on the comic Warrior Nunwritten by Ben Dunn’s Areala, the eponymous series made some changes from the comics which, according to some, changed history for the better. However, given Barry’s absence in the future, it remains to be seen if the trilogy will follow the creative vision he had. the original showrunner for season 3. These statements lead to the assumption that the film trilogy will have a new creative team at the helm. Netflix is ​​not making good decisions lately, announcing its price hike in the future and this about the change of direction of The warrior nun It wouldn’t have to be much better.

Join the conversation