El live-action de One Piece that Netflix released on August 31 continues to give a lot to talk about. With a second season confirmed and an enthusiasm in the main cast that still endures today, this production has been perhaps the greatest example that anime adaptations to this format can be real successes even among the public that did not know Eiichiro Oda’s manga.

Steven Maeda was showrunner and one of the scriptwriters responsible for adapting several of the story arcs of this manga in a few chapters and it seems that, according to an interview given to ComicBook, his sights have been set for some time on nothing less than the Spy x Family franchise.

Are there possibilities for a live-action Spy x Family?

In this interview, Maeda shared his opinion about what has become one of the most popular anime of recent years and he has not hesitated to confess the great interest that this work particularly causes him:

“I love Spy Family. It’s wonderful. It’s funny that you mention it. I’ve been behind Spy Family for a while,” Maeda praised the fun manga starring Anya, Yor and Loid, admitting that He has been following this work for a long time.

The scriptwriter also does not forget the great quality of other anime series that have achieved visibility similar to Spy x Family: “There are so many manga and anime titles that tell wonderful stories that haven’t been tapped yet. So not all of the underlying material needs a live-action movie, but it would be amazing to see some of them…”

Although Maeda believes that The arrival of new series and live-action movies of various animes can be something great It is worth remembering that, although One Piece has turned out to be a success, other adaptations with real actors such as those made by Netflix of Death Note or Cowboy Bebop did not suffer the same fate, receiving a much colder reception even by fans of these praised animes aimed at a more adult audience.

The truth is that this 2023 is being a great year for the Spy x Family franchise. The broadcast of its second season has already begun and the official Spy x Family Code movie: White is constantly sharing interesting news such as the identity of those who will probably be its main antagonists. The announcement of a live-action developed by the excellent team behind the One Piece series could be something truly incredible for Forger fans.

