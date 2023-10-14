Dynamite Entertainment has announced that The Boys creator Garth Ennis will write a new 007 James Bond comic series.

Dynamite has announced the ultimate team-up with MI6 super spy and one of the best comics writers from James Bond’s native UK, Garth Ennis. The new series will begin next January in the USA, with the intention of shaking and moving the character in an exciting story for fans.

The year 2023 has marked the 70th anniversary of the character created by Ian Fleming. 2024 will begin the tenth year of publication of Dynamite comics starring James Bond. With more than 20 graphic novels full of stories on the shelves, Dynamite revealed in this way the choice of Ennis to write the new Bond adventures: “Dynamite chose the perfect creative partner to celebrate these milestones in the elegant, brutal and typical style of Bond. “No name fits more than that of one of the British Isles’ most celebrated and influential writers and a long-time partner of Dynamite: Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher).”

“When I looked at the Bond of the Fleming novels, as opposed to the larger figure in the movies, I saw a lot more potential: a much darker character in a more interesting world,” writer Garth said. Ennis.

Your cold, cold heart

This new story titled Your cold, cold heart finds Bond dealing with a truly disturbing silent killer. The lethal compound Stalvoda, a relic of the Cold War (which roughly means “steel water” in Russian), is believed to have achieved the impossible: the holy grail of weapons manufacturers: is it possible to kill an enemy without inflicting no visible damage and leave it outside? without any trace? However, just as the weapon is perfected, he escapes from the laboratory. MI6, naturally, assigns its top agent to the hunt.

In addition to appearances by fan-favorite characters like M, Q, Moneypenny, and Felix Leiter, Ennis also introduces readers to new character Archie Tryon. This man, now eccentric and a veteran who likes walks by the sea, took the formula from the Soviet Union. Bond will come to him and get more than he bargained for, perhaps glimpsing his own future and the first clues to unraveling a conspiracy that stretches deep into the heart of MI6.

Ennis is joined in the series by artist Rapha Lobosco, who drew James Bond in Black Box and Aleš Kot’s The Body. With other credits including Dynamite’s two crossovers with Hack/Slash.

The series will also feature stunning covers by Eisner Award winner Dave Johnson, known for his contributions to 100 Bullets, Deadpool, and Punisher among many others.

Garth Ennis, consistently regarded as one of comics’ premier authors, has over three decades of experience in the medium. With his first notable performances in titles like Hellblazer and Judge Dredd. Ennis created original characters and stories such as the epic Preacher and the affable Hitman. With Marvel, many know him primarily as the definitive Punisher writer. Starting in WildStorm and then moving on to Dynamite. Ennis is also known for the nearly 100-issue The Boys series, which is currently being adapted into a gigantic franchise for Amazon’s Prime.

You can see a preview of the pages of this new series below:

What do you think of the advertisement?

Fuente: Dynamite