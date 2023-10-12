Why does the news of Keith Giffen’s death shake the comics world so much?

A myth goes, its legacy remains. Keith Giffen, the mastermind behind iconic characters like Rocket Raccoon from Marvel and Lobo from DC, He has left us. The news was confirmed through his official Facebook account, where with ironic humor until the end, he left one last message: “I told you I was sick… Anything to not go to the New York Comic Con. Thank you. Keith Giffen 1952-2023. Bwah ha ha ha ha.”

Colleen Doran, a writer and close friend of Giffen, expressed her pain, saying: “You are my very dear friend, one of the best friends I have ever had. Always love You. “You were infinitely kind and crazy, funny and terrible, beyond clever, truly original.” And writer JM DeMatteis described him as “a grump with a heart of gold. A generous collaborator. “An old and dear friend.”

A journey through the history of Keith Giffen

Born in Queens, New York, on November 30, 1952, Giffen entered the world of comics in the mid-70s. It didn’t take long for him to make his mark. Together with writer Bill Mantlo, he created Rocket Raccoon para Marvel Comicsa character who first appeared in Marvel Preview #7 in July 1976. Rocket was here to stay, becoming a crucial character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

But Rocket wasn’t the only legendary character Giffen brought into the world. He also co-created Wolf in DC, along with the writer Roger Slifer. Since his debut in 1983’s Omega Men #3, Lobo has gained popularity in his own right, appearing in several DC animated films and series. He made his live-action debut in the Syfy series Krypton in 2019.

How did Keith Giffen transform modern comics storytelling?

If we stop to think about Keith Giffen’s influence on modern comics, it is impossible not to mention how its characters transcended paper to become authentic cultural icons. For example, Rocket Raccoon is not just a comic book character; He’s an action figure, a video game character, and of course, a movie star. This armed-to-the-teeth raccoon has become a mainstay of pop culture, with t-shirts, mugs and all kinds of merchandising.

And if we talk about Wolf, we are faced with an anti-hero who broke the mold in its time, bringing a freshness and irreverence that challenged the conventional norms of superhero comics. With his carefree attitude and love of destruction, Lobo became a sort of answer to DC’s more polished and traditional heroes, and with it, he attracted a new generation of fans who were looking for something more than the simple fight between the good and evil. The impact of these characters on popular culture demonstrates Giffen’s genius and how his legacy will live on for a long time.

Giffen and her contribution to DC and Marvel

If we talk about DC, his talent also shone in titles like Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League. And he didn’t stop there, he also worked on Aquaman, Blue Beetle, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Suicide Squad and Superman, to name just a few. At Marvel, his credits extend to comics such as Annihilation, The Defenders, Drax the Destroyer, and Thanos.

Don’t think that Giffen limited herself to Marvel and DC. The man also left his mark on Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Valiant Comics. And if that wasn’t enough, too had television creditswriting episodes for series such as The Real Ghostbusters, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi and Ed, Edd n Eddy.

No matter how much time passes, Keith Giffen’s legacy is undeniable. Your creativity and your impact in the world of comics they will be felt for generations. May you rest in peace, Keith. Thank you for the worlds you created for us.