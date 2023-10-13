One of the most recognized stories in video game development could come to an end. We are talking about Shinji Mikami, father of Resident Evil with a great career at Capcom and later leader of Tango Gameworks. Although this year the creative announced his departure from the studio he founded in Bethesda, that did not actually mean his retirement and, apparently, there is one last title in his plans.

Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil, hints at his return

Through a publication on your X | Twitter, Shinji Mikami ignited the spirit of his fans by pointing out that it is time to get to work. In this regard, the tweet mentions: “now that I’ve broken the non-compete spell, I guess I should get to work.” The statement has been taken as a hint of his return, but if so it would be something special because some time ago the Japanese creative made it clear that he would like to develop one last video game before saying goodbye to the industry.

Now that I’ve broken the spell of non-competition on myself, I guess I should get to work. — Shinji Mikami (@shinji_mikami) October 12, 2023

Shinji Mikami could make his last video game

Technically, the last video game developed by Shinji Mikami was The Evil Within, which was released in 2014. From that year on, the Japanese creative became executive producer and dedicated himself to training a new generation of developers as his goal was for Tango Gameworks diversify its offering of titles and not be pigeonholed as a horror game studio due to the origin of its founder.

After his departure from Tango, there was speculation about Shinji Mikami’s future and his statements from 2020 were resumed in which he assured that he would like to create one last video game, as long as the conditions were appropriate, although he did not commit regarding the genre and He pointed out that there are some prototypes that could become that last dance in the gaming industry.

