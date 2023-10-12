Eiichiro Oda offered the role of Tony Tony Chopper to this actress.

Eiichiro Oda jokingly offered the role of Tony Tony Chopper in the live action to this actress.

The live action of One Piece has been one of the big surprises of this yearsince this live adaptation of the anime has caused a sensation among viewers, as it has been a true success that has given an unexpected turn to the fans’ perspective regarding live action anime, since it has made many Give this type of projects a new opportunity.

In addition, The announcement of a second season of One Piece live action has generated high expectations among fanssince this new installment will bring with it more characters with quite peculiar appearances, as is the case of Tony Tony Chopper, whose appearance has already been confirmed in the series, so some fans have wondered how they will perfectly replicate the Straw Hats doctor.

However, Eiichiro Oda seems to have been looking for an interpreter for the Straw Hats doctor, since, recently, through an interview it was revealed that The mangaka, as part of a joke, offered the role of Chopper to a well-known actress which has appeared in different live action films.

Eiichiro Oda offered Kanna Hashimoto to play Chopper in the live action One Piece

After the confirmation of the second season of the live action of One Piece, many doubts have arisen among followers about how this work will include the various somewhat extravagant characters that will be part of the series in the coming arcs, since some They have very peculiar designs that could cause certain problems when recreating them.

In fact, one of the characters with a peculiar design that will be part of the second season of the One Piece live action is Tony Tony Chopperthe Straw Hats doctor, who will accompany Doctor Kureha, who could be played by Jamie Lee Curtis, since this actress has declared her desire to bring this doctor to life.

However, in the case of Tony Tony Chopperit has recently been revealed that Oda jokingly offered the role of the Straw Hats doctor to Kanna Hashimotosince the same actress revealed this detail through an interview, as announced by a Reddit user.

Japanese actress Hashimoto Kanna revealed that Oda-sensei directly offered Chopper’s role to her jokingly. She then declined it. On one of episode of “Sanma no Manma” Autumn Special aired October 6, 2023

Through an interview, Kanna Hashimoto revealed that Eiichiro Oda offered her the role of Chopper as a joke. However, she quickly rejected it, this being a hilarious anecdote that shows the funny side of the mangaka, who is attentive to ensuring that every detail of the live action follows the same fidelity to the manga.

Kashimoto has had several participations in different live actionamong them: Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Kingdom, Gintama, among others, so he has a lot of experience when it comes to working on this type of projects that apparently will be very popular after the success of the live adaptation of One Piecesince some interest has been shown in a live action of Spy x Family, the work of Tatsuya Endo.

Notably Netflix has not yet confirmed how it will bring Chopper to lifebecause some fans have wondered if They will use CGI or make prosthetics to faithfully replicate the appearance of the Straw Hats doctor. Likewise, many fans have stated that CGI should not be used to create Chopper, since it would completely ruin the essence and appearance of this peculiar character that will be a challenge to adapt on screen.

On the other hand, It wouldn’t be surprising if Netflix managed to uniquely bring Tony Tony Chopper to life.since in the first season of the live action they surprised Eiichiro Oda with the inclusion of Mr.7, which shows the great commitment and respect of the producers for every detail of Oda’s iconic work.

