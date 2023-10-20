Masashi Kishimoto has made a tender illustration of Naruto and Kurama that you will surely love.

Naruto and Kurama are back through this emotional illustration by Masashi Kishimoto.

Join the conversation

Naruto is a work that no matter how many years pass, it does not go out of style.since the amazing series of Masashi Kishimoto It is still very current in the collective imagination, since there are many followers who, day after day, fondly remember every moment provided by such a wonderful story that continues to be an object of interest for fanssince they are waiting for the new episodes of the anime that were announced a few months ago.

Although some years have passed since Naruto’s work was completed, The impact of this story is more relevant than everas many long for Kishimoto to expand the legacy of the series’ beloved characters, since there is still a lot of content that could be used to further enhance the exploits of these legendary shinobi.

However, recently the Naruto franchise has been in the news again, since Masashi Kishimoto shared a great illustration of the Seventh Hokage with Kurama which fans will surely love, since it reflects the great bond of friendship that exists between the two.

Masashi Kishimoto shares amazing illustration of Naruto and Kurama

It is a secret to no one that Masashi Kishimoto’s work is full of memorable characters that captivated fans from the first moment, since the mangaka did an excellent job when creating and constructing each individual in his work, to the point that They are still very loved and praised as the years pass.

Among the most striking and fascinating characters that the Naruto franchise has is Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Fox and one of the many Biju that were shown in this work, which He accompanied the young ninja to make his way in the shinobi world from the first day, because despite having a somewhat complicated start, little by little both were creating a huge bond of friendship that was reflected with the passage of time.

That is why, recently, Masashi Kishimoto has decided to capture once again, the enormous and beautiful bond of friendship between Naruto and Kuramasince the mangaka has shared a emotional illustration in which the young ninja and the powerful Tailed Beast are having a pleasant moment that highlights the union that exists between them.

The most striking thing about this beautiful illustration is that Kishimoto focused on Naruto, a recent graduate of the Academy. and ready for new adventures, along with a small version of Kuramawhich the staunch fans of this work will surely love, since this sketch transmits the great bond of friendship that exists between the 9-Tailed Fox and the beloved ninja who hugs him and shares this pleasant moment with him.

This illustration is very significant, because manages to perfectly convey the value of friendshipsince both Naruto and Kurama went through a lot of pain before becoming great friends, forging a bond that will last until eternitya detail that the mangaka highlighted perfectly in this tender sketch that shows an adorable version of the 9-Tailed Fox.

In addition, This illustration is part of a collaboration by Masashi Kishimoto for UNESCOsince this organization has partnered with various mangakas to promote fundraising, so Kishimoto has decided to do his bit by making this emotional sketch that will undoubtedly be one of the favorites of fans of the franchise. Naruto.

Without a doubt, The Naruto franchise is one of the great references of the manga/anime industrybecause every detail about this work is very well received by the followers, who feel a deep love for this story and its characters.

Join the conversation