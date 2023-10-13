Moonlight creator Glenn Gordon Caron says he was able to reach out to Bruce Willis and inform him of Moonlight’s release on Hulu: “It means a lot to him.”

A few days ago it was released in the catalog of Hulu Moonlight, the popular serie television that launched Bruce Willis to fame and that is expected to land in Spain very soon through Disney+.

Released in 1985, this comedy of intrigue tells the story of Madelyn Hayes, a model who one day discovers that she has been scammed by her accountant and has been left broke and without assets, except for a private investigation agency called Blue Moon.

In reality, this detective agency is a cover to evade taxes headed by the freeloader David Addison, but now Maddie has no choice but to take charge of the business and become a private detective with David in order to get ahead of their financial situation..

The creator of Moonlight updates the delicate state of health of Bruce Willis

On the occasion of the debut of Luz de luna on a streaming platform, the creator of the series, Glenn Gordon Caronhas been able to see Bruce Willis and notify him of this event, because he knows that the actor would be excited to know about the series that made him famous.

However, the state of health of the Die Hard star is very delicate because the performer suffers from serious frontotemporal dementia that is gradually deteriorating, which is why he was forced to retire from acting and enjoy his time with your family and loved ones.

During an interview with the New York Post, Glenn Gordon Caron stated that he was able to chat with Bruce Willis and give him the news of the release of Moonlight on Hulu before his frontotemporal dementia progressed too far.

“I know (Bruce is) very happy that the show is available to people, although he can’t tell me that. When I spent time with him, we talked about it and I know he’s excited…

The process (to bring Moonlight to Hulu) has taken quite a while and Bruce’s illness is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him before the illness made him as uncommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the series in front of people again. “I know it means a lot to him,” says the showrunner.

Caron says she stays in touch with Willis and his family, and has provided the outlet with an update on the actor’s health. Crystal junglewhose illness unfortunately advances more and more in him.

“My feeling is that between one and three minutes he knows who I am.. It is not entirely verbal. He used to be a voracious reader (he didn’t want anyone to know) and now he doesn’t read. “All those language skills are no longer available to him and yet he’s still Bruce… When you’re with him you know he’s Bruce and you’re grateful he’s there, but the joy of life is gone,” he explains.

Moonlight It is available in the Hulu catalog from October 10, 2023 and it is expected that we will soon have news about the premiere in Spain of the series that made Bruce Willis famous through Disney+.