Gege Akutami finally explains to us why Gojo must protect his eyes.

Satoru Gojo, one of the most beloved and popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Join the conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen se ha consolidado como one of the most popular mangas of recent years and its fame is such that many consider that this work leads the so-called “Dark Trio” of Shonen manga, a title it holds along with Chainsaw Man y Hell’s Paradisegreat recent hits that have some similarities between themselves and that stand out for their shocking and bloody action scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen also counts among its greatest virtues the charisma of several of its main characters and a great example of this is Satoru Gojo. This powerful sorcerer, in addition to being one of the most beloved characters in the series, is also the protagonist of one of the great secrets of the series and it was the author of the work who has solved a mystery that surrounded Gojo.

One of Satoru Gojo’s biggest mysteries now has an official explanation

Gege Akutami, creator of the manga, has decided to reveal this mystery providing an explanation that adds another layer of depth to the character.

“To explain it clearly, let’s say that the Six Eyes allow you to see cursed energy with a great level of detail. That is why Gojo can see, like thermography, things even when he is wearing his band.” With these words Akutami has confirmed that the way Gojo sees the world is very different to the rest of the characters due to his extensive powers.

“It can also recognize things that don’t have cursed energy thanks to the waste and flow of energy.” The mangaka also threw in a very interesting detail. about the sunglasses Gojo wears: “If an average person put on Gojo’s sunglasses they would see nothing but pure darkness.”

This ability to see the energies of everything around you has consequences for Gojo and that is precisely why the character protects his eyes most of the time: “If he didn’t wear a blindfold (Gojo) would get tired easily,” Akutami finally clarified to fans.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has not left the spectators indifferent, especially highlighting the chapters focused on the Shibuya incident, one of the most important story arcs in the work so far. This arc has also meant a turning point in the plot and a qualitative leap in the already excellent animation by Studio MAPPA.

Join the conversation