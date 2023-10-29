The story of Robert Kirkman will not delay the premiere of its future seasons so much again.

One of the most raw and violent animated series is about to present its second season. All this two and a half years after the first one came to an end. On this occasion, Robert Kirkman, creator of this story, has confirmed that what happened in season two will not happen again. Yes, of course it refers to the long time that has passed between one and the other, therefore this is great news for fans of the series.

The main reason why the second season of Invincible took so long to arrive was largely due to Covid-19. Now It is expected that the next seasons of the series that arrive on Amazon Prime will not have such a long waiting time, so the adventures of these characters can be followed in a much more dynamic way. Yes, good news in case you were afraid that this long break would happen again.

Invincible will show one season per year

At least that’s the intention. In an interview that Robert Kirkman gave to Variety, he was asked if Invincible would have one season per year. Something that, logically, the creator of the series has responded in the affirmative, or at least, that is what they will try. What has been made clear is that A break of two and a half years between one season and another will not happen again in any way.so you can rest assured.

That’s the goal. The realities of animation may make it a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between seasons 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should have, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It can be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We’re still trying to see that.

As you have seen in the words left by the creator himself, the news for all those followers of the animated series is really good. Except for another great catastrophe like Covid, it seems that The publication time between seasons will not be really long. This seems to have been an exceptional case that will not be repeated, therefore, there are chances that every year you can see a new season.

The second season of Invincible is scheduled to premiere next November 3, 2023 on Amazon Prime, so there are only a few days left until you can enjoy it. Of course, it will continue to tell the story that its first episodes offered, so if you have not yet seen the first season, now is a great time to have all the events fresh. Remember that it will even have a live action movie, we will see what it offers.

