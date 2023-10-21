Crossovers are the order of the day and this one would be truly spectacular for the viewer.

Invincible is one of the most brutal animated series on the market.

One of the most brutal animated series that exists is Invincible, the series created by Robert Kirkman. After the second season is about to see the light, Its creator has dropped that a crossover with a great and famous superhero series would be more than feasible. Of course, there is nothing confirmed about this, he has simply said that it could happen in the future, so you will have to be very attentive to the real chaos that it could offer us.

And yes, we say chaos because that famous superhero series that could team up with Invincible is none other than The Boys. Another hooligan and brutal production that would have an impressive synergy with Kirkman’s animated series. The creator was asked if it would be possible to have some kind of crossover with them, to which he responded “we could do it.” Do you think these two series would fit together well? For our part we are clear. All this has been known thanks to Hollywood Handle a Twitter.

Invincible and The Boys would be a more than fantastic crossover

The two series follow the same pattern of not messing around, graphic scenes and brutal fights are the order of the day in either of them, so Seeing them together would be something wonderful for the viewer. The Patriot and Omniman together would be a spectacle, however, there are still doubts about how this merger would be carried out… One is an animated series and the other is live action, however, The Boys also has an animated production.

Robert Kirkman responds to a possible ‘THE BOYS’ and ‘INVINCIBLE’ crossover: “We could.” #NYCC pic.twitter.com/OeMHzONobY — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 14, 2023

The options that could be considered are several, perhaps the two coexist with their own style, that is, Invincible would continue to be shown in its animated form and The Boys, with its characteristic live action. Although on the other hand, if at some point this expected crossover occurs, it could also happen with the animated version of both series, so given that possibility and the similarities between them, It wouldn’t be crazy to see how their paths cross. There could even be some of this in the live-action movie that Invincible will offer.

The second season of Invincible will arrive next November 3, something you are surely looking forward to. Especially after the two and a half year hiatus that the series has had. A really big break that has made many people look forward to the arrival of these new adventures. Get ready to see more action, blood and battles in the new season of Invincible. It surely won’t leave anyone indifferent.

