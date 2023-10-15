Emma Tammi, the director of Five Nights at Freddy’s, explains what it was like working with Scott Cawthon to adapt his game and how many Easter eggs there will be in the film.

Emma Tammi, the director of Five Nights at Freddy’s, worked closely with Scott Cawthon to make the film adaptation of his horror video gamebeing as faithful as possible to the original material.

Emma Tammi is very happy because she was able to have “feedback in real time” by Scott Cawthon while making the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. “He said something very nice to me a couple of weeks after starting production: I am enjoying the movie and watching the story unfold on the screen.”

“It was amazing because of course he didn’t necessarily know what to expect going in, and it was my first time working with him, so I didn’t know either as far as filming and communication.”

“I think it has been a fantastic process, but also a great luck to have him by our side, because I don’t think we would have been able to make a proper adaptation of this game without him.“he assured Emma Tammi.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will have many Easter eggs

The adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s It will also include several Easter eggs, designed so that people who know the video game can see that they have taken into account even the smallest details of the work of Scott Cawthon.

The director has revealed that, during the first viewing of the moviehis fans will see many Easter eggsbut that they will continue to be discovered when they see it a second, and even a third time, thus encouraging people to make new viewings.

Although he did not reveal all the Easter Eggs of the film, Emma Tammi shared that we should pay close attention to the security monitors from Five Nights at Freddy’s. We will discover this Easter egg and many more from next November 1stwhen the video game adaptation by Scott Cawthon is released in theaters.