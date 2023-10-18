That Artificial intelligence It came to stay a while ago, it’s no secret; that can even help you braid your daughter’s braid is something you may not have seen coming. This is at least what he himself is demonstrating. Mark Zuckerberg on social media right now, demonstrating how she has learned to style one of her offspring with the help of her new Smart Glasses Collection, glasses made in collaboration with Ray-ban that use the Meta AI.

Meta AI, Facebook’s creator assistant

It is not even a month old but it is already a concept that you should keep in mind because it will give you a lot to talk about. We are referring to Meta AI, the i assistant or chatbotartificial intelligence Meta (the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp…) that comes to join the party that we are currently experiencing with this new solution that is revolutionizing our lives so much.

Meta AI Thus, it offers a platform with which you can interact and from which you can ask for practically everything: from generating images from scratch by simply describing them to asking any questions you have or searching the web (it relies on Bing for this) whatever comes to mind. . The good thing about it is that it also integrates its own family applications, such as Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, thus achieving a more complete and multifunctional solution compared to other similar services currently offered related to AI.

At the moment Meta AI is still only available in the US, where it is in the testing phase and where it is even taking its first steps beyond conventional equipment. This is how we also learned about the launch of some glasses, created in collaboration with Ray-ban, which also include this assistant. And that is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has gone to promote in his latest video uploaded to Instagram, where he demonstrates how they have helped him learn how to braid braids.

Zuckerberg’s glasses get him out of trouble when combing his daughter’s hair

In a clear attempt to give more publicity to his new glasses, good old Mark has come up with a video that shows that his product is more than just posturing. To do this, he has asked his AI for help and thanks to its instructions, he has learned to make a braid while recording it with the integrated camera that the Smart Glasses have, of course.

At the beginning of the video you will see how Mark says “Hi, Meta, how do you do a braid?” what AI starts to guide you, indicating that first you have to brush the hair, then separate it into three parts and begin to cross the right section through the middle section, then the left section and continue. Once finished, he ties the braid with an elastic band and asks the glasses to take a photo and send it to Priscilla (his wife).

Is this demonstration enough for people to see this new gadget as a new object of desire? We will have to check that when the Smart Glasses go on the market. For the moment, yes, we cannot deny Zuckerberg his attempt to promote it in the most “close” possible…