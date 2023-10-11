“The dumbest thing I’ve ever done,” this is the Breaking Bad creator’s reflection on a scene from the last season.

Vince Gilligan, the genius behind the iconic series Breaking Bad, has left audiences speechless once again. This time, it’s not some cleverly twisted plot or surprising twist; It is a confession that reveals the uncertainty that sometimes surrounds the creators of great television series.

The fifth and final season of Breaking Bad begins with a scene that many will remember: Walter White (Bryan Cranston), living under a false identity, celebrates his 52nd birthday with a sad breakfast. But what follows that scene has left Gilligan reflecting for years. As the protagonist leaves the restaurant, he opens the trunk of his car and an M60 machine gun can be seen.

That’s how he explains why he didn’t like that.

“The biggest fear we had was what to do with that damn machine gun. At the beginning of Breaking Bad’s final 16-episode season, we had Walt show off a machine gun in the trunk of a Cadillac. That’s what I remember most about him scaring us because we did it, I committed to that. One of the dumbest things I’ve ever done in my career was committing to the idea of ​​Walter White buying a machine gun when we didn’t know what he was going to do with it. We had no idea. There were literally months where I was completely scared. We were in the writers’ room for a full day and I was slowly banging my head against the wall, not enough to hurt myself, but enough to loosen my ideas. And everyone was a little worried about me.”

“Once we discovered this machine gun, that’s when the dam broke and things slowly started to fall into place. It was after that moment that we thought he had to win. She has lost everything because of his arrogance, her pride, and his ego. He has lost his family, he has lost his soul. But he has to win at some level. At least he has to give that money to his family. How the hell does he do that once the world knows who he really is? When we found out that Gretchen and Elliott could be the mechanism by which Walt earns and brings that money to his family, it was a good day.”

The creator of the series is very hard on himself.

“It was the dumbest thing I ever did in my life. I thought, Let’s start this season of Breaking Bad with a bang. It’s Walt’s 52nd birthday, let’s do the bacon thing, and he’s alone in a Denny’s. And it seems like hell. Looks like Unabomber. What are you at Denny’s for? Well, he’s buying a machine gun, of course! It was clear that Walt’s story shouldn’t end well, so the idea of ​​making it seem like the cancer had returned seemed right. But you just feel the way. We didn’t know where he was going. It’s surprising how little we knew. “There was a little bit of arrogance on my part to think we would figure it out.”

“We have 16 episodes until the end. Let’s get there! We were still six or seven episodes away from the end and we still didn’t know where we were going with the machine gun. I remember saying, “Just as a thought experiment, let’s assume we never did that with the machine gun.” I got really scared, but my writers kept me honest. They held my feet close to the fire and said we had to deal with the machine gun. But we made it up as we went along. What does this character want at this moment? What obstacle is in his way? For anyone reading this who likes a career as a showrunner, don’t do it that way! “It is painful and terrifying.” He told Variety.

The ending of Breaking Bad is considered one of the best in the history of the series, so it is clear that Vince Gilligan was right with his decisions.