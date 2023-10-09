Vince Gilligan talks about the possibility of seeing more of Breaking Bad in future spin-offs that expand the story.

The Breaking Bad series premiered in 2008

Breaking Bad has been consecrated by the best television series in history. The IMDb portal places it in first place with a score of 9.5. This drama series tells us the story of Walter White, a father of a family who has enough to get through the month. When he finds out about his cancer diagnosis, he realizes that his time is limited and that his health insurance will not cover all the medical expenses he needs for treatment. With desperation as a driving force, Walter teams up with a former student and drug dealer, Jesse Pinkman, to start manufacturing and selling high quality methamphetamine.

This is how the new life begins Walterwho adopts the alias of Heisenberg and plunges into the dangerous world of organized crime. As the series progresses, Walter transforms from an ordinary man to a powerful drug trafficker. His growing influence in crime leads him to face incredible enemies, including the ruthless Gustavo Fring.

The popularity of the series created by Vince Gilligan It is very notable, so much so that it has its own version in Unreal Engine 5, and there are already several productions that have expanded what was seen in Breaking Bad. There may be no active plans at this time to develop another television series set in the Breaking Bad universebut Vince Gilligan has not completely closed the door to that possibility. Last year, Better Call Saul ended with six seasons, after five seasons of Breaking Bad and a Netflix movie. Since then, the cast and crew of the series have continued on their waybut it is possible that they will meet again in the future.

Gilligan addressed the possibility of another spin-off happening. The creator of Breaking Bad acknowledged that he often finds himself thinking about these characters, daydreaming about what would have happened to them if he had been determined to tell their stories. He pointed out, above all, Skyler White and Walter White Jr. as two characters that he would have liked to address after the tragic events that occurred in Breaking Bad. However, Gilligan certainly has no interest in a sequel series that imagines Walter Jr. following a life as a criminalcontinuing where his late father left off:

I’d hate to think of Walt Jr. following in his father’s footsteps. in the crime business. Picture the story: Walter Jr. as an Albuquerque crime lord who succeeds where his father failed. At this time I can guarantee you that I have no interest in that happening. It’s always fun to think about what would have happened to the characters, but I don’t know… who knows, maybe in a few years it will.

Despite having no interest at this time in making more content about Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan He does not rule out that he might be interested in doing so in the future taking into account some conditions. If fans mobilize and continue asking for more Breaking Bad, they may make Gilligan consider italthough he is much more concerned about going overboard with a story that is already over.

