The story of Attack on Titan could continue thanks to new details that have been cataloged as “Volume 35.”

Attack on Titan lovers could have new material.

Join the conversation

One of the anime and manga that has had the greatest impact on people has been Attack on Titan. Also known as Shingeki no Kyiojin, the story of Eren, Mikasa and company came to an end a while ago. However, anime fans have yet to find out what happens, and yes, that episode is coming very soon. Now you are not here for that, but to know that The creator of this story could be thinking of new adventures.

There is nothing official, but according to new details, Hajime Isayama could offer fans of these brutal missions more content. It is not yet known what direction it will take, but it could expand on the events that have been seen during the main story that has taken place these years.all this is known thanks to a new art book that will be released soon and will contain 18 pages of material that has been classified as “Volume 35”.

Attack on Titan could expand its story

As you can see, the new information goes under the seal of “Volume 35” of the series, as ComicBook clearly states. This It has made everyone think that we could be facing new developments that will expand the adventures that have already been experienced. It is not known if it will be told immediately afterwards, if time will have passed, if it will be treated as a sequel… For now there is no official information about it, so you will have to wait and be very attentive to everything that may come.

Hajime Isayama himself said that he would like to continue the story of the terrible Titans, although he did not state how he wanted to do it either. Yes, he made reference to It would be interesting to see the story of Levi Ackerman, one of the most important and beloved characters in this saga. It cannot be denied that all Attack on Titan fans would like this, but now there are no more references to it, although that is not the only thing Isayama has said.

He also talked about the controversial ending of the series, this is something that he also stated that he did not want to be like this, especially because of people’s reaction. Followers of the series always talked about being able to offer a kind of alternative ending. As you can see, the options are varied, from expanding the main story, creating a sequel, a story that talks about Levi or, why not, an alternative ending that changes things from Attack on Titan.

Join the conversation