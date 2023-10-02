Gareth Edwards offers an ode to Rogue One with his new film The Creator. He discovers the connections and differences that establish a fascinating parallel between both works.

There’s no doubt that The Creator serves as a distant mirror to Rogue One, allowing Edwards to explore themes and concepts that he wasn’t able to fully develop in his foray into Star Wars. One thing is for sure: this British director has a lot more to say and will hopefully continue to do so in future films. Now you can enjoy the new movie in theaters. Ready for a new stellar journey?

A stellar day

Something in the air tells us that Edwards has completely let loose. Remembered for his controversial passage through the galactic universe with Rogue One, the British director returns with The Creator, a film that not only makes us wonder about artificial intelligence and humanity, but also seems to be a distant echo of his previous project in the galaxy far, far away.

It is inevitable not to remember Rogue One when watching The Creator. Although controversies and creative disagreements with Disney surrounded Edwards during his work on the Star Wars film, the new film seems like an opportunity for him to tell the story he always wanted to tell. But to what extent does it recycle ideas and concepts? Dive into this analysis to find out.

Drifting weapons of destruction

In Star Wars, the most feared weapon is, without a doubt, the Death Star. A weapon capable of destroying planets that made characters like Princess Leia shudder and lit the spark of rebellion. In The Creator, we encounter his own version of this enormous artifact: The Nomad, an armed satellite with the capacity to destroy entire regions.

While the Death Star sought to maintain imperial control, the Wanderer represents American arrogance in a cold war against Asia. The United States sees this superweapon as a way to maintain order on the planet, reminding us that sometimes justice is simply a matter of perspective.

Subversive missions and reluctant heroes

The connection between both films goes beyond weapons. Let’s remember that in the Star Wars movie, a group of spies had to infiltrate Scarif to get the plans to the Death Star. John David Washington, in his role as Joshua in The Creator, shares this subversive mission. Accompanied by an AI weapon named Alphie, they must sabotage the Wanderer from within. Both plots offer reluctant heroes, sacrifices, and a dark tone that colors the environments.

One of the most exciting moments of Rogue One was its bittersweet ending. Jyn and Cassian knew their lives would end, but they remained hopeful. In The Creator, Gemma Chan interpreta a Maya, a robotic version of Joshua’s wife, who appears to share one last touching moment with him. The ending, although filled with unbearable sadness, is framed in an aesthetic so captivating that it is impossible to look away.

Complex Villains and Modern Wars

If there’s one thing that Edwards’ new film stands out for, it’s the complexity of its villains. While the Galactic Empire focused on power and control, the antagonists in The Creator act under the genuine belief that they are protecting their homeland from an Asian threat. This contextualization provides a depth that was missing in the Star Wars work, making it more relatable to contemporary conflicts.

A journey through the filmography of Gareth Edwards

The Creator feels like a culmination of themes Edwards has explored throughout his career. From the giants in Monsters and Godzilla to the moral complexities in Rogue One, Edwards has had an ongoing obsession with How creatures and machines impact humanity. In The Creator, that approach finds its most mature expression, combining lessons learned from his previous projects to create something truly unique.