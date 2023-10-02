The first film has just been released and director Gareth Edwards reveals if he wants to make The Creator 2.

In a cinematic landscape overwhelmed by sequels, remakes and established franchises, suddenly an original science fiction film appears and it is like a rare ray of light. The film, directed by Gareth Edwards and produced by 20th Century Studios and Disney, has captivated viewers with its intriguing exploration of artificial intelligence and its impact on the world. That’s why it’s normal that people want what they do in The Creator 2

Gareth Edwards, the visionary director behind this sci-fi masterpiece, has shared some perspectives on the possibility of a The Creator sequel or spin-off. Although he has not definitively confirmed anything, his words have made his intentions clear.

This is what Gareth Edward said.

“It was a completely autonomous story. Personally, I don’t like movies that try to set them up, you know, unless, you know, this is part of a larger story. I feel like it’s a little arrogant to just do the first part of a three-part thing if it turns out that… Basically, what I like most about movies versus television is that movies end. My favorite part of the story is the ending. And I really like it when you work backwards from the end, and it all leads up to this climax, where there’s kind of a mic drop moment, and in the credits, they’re my favorite kind of movies.”

“And so, there is no intention of doing the second part or anything like that. It’s a high class problem, if this movie did well enough that the studio wanted to do that, then you’d scratch your head and have to think about it. But I’m really very happy to see that this is a standalone and unique story. “Those are my favorite types of movies.” Reveals Gareth Edward to TD.

The Creator

From his words we can deduce that for now there is no interest in making the sequel. Furthermore, at the box office it is not being an overwhelming success, since in the United States it came in third place behind Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Super Movie. Although, word of mouth could work in its favor and end up with a good gross during its time in theaters.

