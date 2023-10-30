To this day it is still considered the most unforgettable Milan derby in history. 1949-50 season, Inter goes behind after a minute due to the goal of the former Candiani, who repeats it in the seventh. Nyers, the Nerazzurri’s Hungarian phenomenon, reopens it, but between the 14th and 19th minutes Milan’s two terrible Swedes – Nordhal and Liedholm – set the score at 4-1. From there Amadei (hat-trick), Nyers and Lorenzi will take care of turning everything around and making Inter win the derby. Annovazzi’s momentary 5-5 Rossoneri score was useless.