There are very crazy theories on Friends that everyone knows, but maybe this one circulating about Phoebe will catch you completely by surprise.

Since Friends premiered back in 1994, numerous theories have circulated about the protagonists. serieeach one crazier.

Many are well known worldwide, such as the one that says that everything is the fruit of the imagination of Phoebe, who is actually a beggar and seeing from outside a group of friends hanging out in the Central Perk Imagine what your life would be like if you were part of that group.

However, there are other, much crazier theories about the character that you probably don’t know, like this one that we are going to tell you below.

Phoebe is actually a Cold War spy according to this Friends theory

Reddit user Motorcycler1985 points out that Phoebe could have served as a Cold War spy because of the character’s peculiar background shown in the series.

“Phoebe is by far the strangest character in the series, but her strangeness is most likely a clever disguise designed to cover up her activities as a spy in the Eastern Bloc. All the evidence is there,” he says.

In his explanation he indicates that, due to Phoebe’s family circumstances, she never completed her education. However, we see how in the series he speaks several languages, including French and Italian..

Phoebe’s criminal record is also well documented throughout the series. We see how she admits to robbing young losers (including Ross himself), and when she goes out with a police officer he mentions seeing “some pretty strange things” in her police files.

On the other hand, in the last season Phoebe tells Ross and the rest of the group who lived in Prague before moving in with Monica. As if that were not enough, in season 7 she comments that she cannot go to Minsk with David because they do not allow her to have a passport.

Motorcycler1985 suggests that Phoebe has been recruited by some government agency that noticed her criminal talent, trained her as a spy, and sent her to Prague during the 80s.when the Cold War was still in force.

The reason she ends up in New York as a masseuse could be that Phoebe’s assignment to the Eastern Bloc didn’t work out, either “because she was betrayed, failed in her mission, or pretended to be crazy to secure her release.”

In fact, he goes further and comments that The alias she likes to use so much in the series, Regina Phalange, was actually the identity she had when she lived abroad as a Cold War agent..

What do you think of this crazy Friends theory about Phoebe? Does it fit you in the series or do you think Motorcycler1985 has gone a bit crazy? Tell us in our comments section.