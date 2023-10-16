Equitalia, the “crazy folders” are back. More than fiscal peace…

The proverb “To err is human, to persevere diabolical” seems to fit the current situation perfectly. In particular, in the case of Ernesto Maria Rullini, who has led the Revenue Agency for seven years, it seems that there are new problems. According to Il Giornale, in recent days many Italians have received seizure notices on their bank accounts, administrative seizure notices on vehicles and payment requests relating to debts that had been excluded from the subsidized definition. However, it is unclear whether these actions were deliberate or due to mistakes. Nobody seems to admit responsibility for these actions, which in a normal country should lead to resignations.



In a moment of crisis, with conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, post-pandemic, inflation and decline in consumption, many families had rejoiced at the prospects of fiscal peace that had been evoked, but now they feel harassed again by requests for payment ofhe ex Equitalia. The leader of the LegaMatteo Salvini, had proposed a fiscal peace that would write off part of your tax debt, including interest and penalties. However, it is unclear whether the new government plan led by Giorgia Meloni will be successful or a failure, like the previous three fiscal peace plans that had caused concern among accountants due to the installments being too few, too high and too close together.

Furthermore, there are problems related to INPS folders, with the social security institute warning that the scrapping of some files could have negative effects on career reconstructions. You have until November 10th to make corrections to this situation, which indicates that the Quater Scrap was poorly conceived. Meanwhile, many taxpayers and professionals report the arrival of surprising tax bills, requests for payment based on debts that date back as far as 2005.

Some taxpayers found themselves having to pay unfair sums or even debts that had been foreclosed or forgiven. Also notifications relating to the administrative detention of vehicles have been incorrectly applied to over three million vehicles, leading unsuspecting citizens to circulate without knowing they are at risk of sanctions. All of this raises questions about the management of tax bills, in particular the deletion of tax bills from 2000 to 2015, subject to amnesty.

The situation is also complicated by the deadlines for notification of tax bills and the penalties and interests that apply to them. In many cases, the tax bills contain fines so high that they are impossible to pay. There is also a legal question about the constitutionality of automatically applying 200% penalties for late tax payments that are not personally notified to taxpayers. A verdict on the constitutionality of French depreciation is awaited applied to the Revenue Agency’s installment plans. These challenges represent a difficult situation for the government, which will have to deal with complex issues related to tax justice.

Subscribe to the newsletter