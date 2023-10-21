Ed Currie’s is a peculiar endeavor. The mission to which he has dedicated himself over the last few years and which still today leads him to spend his days among agricultural fields in New York County, greenhouses and laboratories is nothing more nor less than creating the hottest pepper ever. cultivated. And he’s not doing bad at all in the effort. Years ago one of his creations, the Carolina Reaper, achieved the Guinness World Records distinction that accredited it as the most intense on the planet. Now Currie has surpassed himself and has gotten the same institution to grant that title to his latest and most delirious proposal: the Pepper X.

The umpteenth demonstration of the crazy, crazy, crazy race in the food industry to achieve the most extreme spiciness ever tasted.

What happened? That spicy lovers have just witnessed a new coronation. The Guinness World Records has decided to award the title of “hottest chili in the world” to Pepper

The change is interesting both for what it means and for the leap it makes in the race to obtain increasingly spicy foods, but in reality the Guinness title will continue to hang on the same wall. Both the Carolina Reaper and the Pepper

And how spicy is Pepper X? Well, a lot. Very much. And the most curious thing is that this statement is backed by science. To assess how spicy a food is, experts use a specific scale, Scoville heat units (SHU), a measurement that is based on the presence of an alkaloid known as capsaicin. The Carolina Reaper averaged 1.64 million SHU, a surprising mark, but one that has been overshadowed by the 2.69 million SHU achieved by Ed Currie’s new creation.

But… What does that mean? A stinging sensation suitable only for strong and trained palates. The Associated Press (AP) and Guinness World Records itself provide some references that help us understand what exactly reaching 2.7 million SHU means: jalapenos, for example, usually range between 3,000 and 8,000 SHU and a habanero pepper ( capsicum chinense), the variety that led the spicy kingdom a quarter of a century ago, exceeds 100,000. There is another even more illustrative comparison: the Pepper According to AP, the first is close to 2.7 million SHU; the second, 2.2 million.

The National Institute of Standards and Technological (NIST) of the United States remembers that the poblano chili, a mild pepper, is around 1,000 or 1,500 SHU, a Thai pepper can range between 50,000 and 100,000 SHU, and extra-hot chili peppers, such as the ghost pepper, or bhut jolokia, mark from 855,000 to 1.04 million.





What is the SHU? The guideline that helps us in our crazy race towards the most caustic flavors ever tasted. Scoville heat units, or SHU, roughly reflect how hot a pepper is. And for this it is based on its levels of capsaicin, a component found in chili peppers, which acts as a chemical irritant and generates a burning sensation in humans.

What Wilbur Scoville, the pharmacologist who devised the system, proposed in 1912 is to extract the capsaicinoids from the pepper and then dilute them in a solution of sugar and water until a group of professional tasters are unable to appreciate its flavor. The greater the number of dilutions in the liquid, the greater the degree of itching. In the case of the jalapeño pepper, for example, between 2,000 and 8,000 are needed for the capsaicionoids to stop being detectable. With Pepper

Is it infallible? No. The method allows us to get a fairly precise idea of ​​how hot a pepper is, but NIST itself recognizes that it has a point of imprecision, something that can be seen in the wide SHU ranges it presents. “The test is very subjective. Each member of a panel of tasters could have different tolerance levels and no pepper is exactly the same,” explains the organization, which recalls that there is another modern method to measure capsaicin: high-performance liquid chromatography. (HPLC), an analytical chemistry technique that separates, identifies and measures components.





Why look for the spiciest? If it is difficult to measure how hot a pepper is, it is even more difficult to explain what has led us to hunt for increasingly hot varieties. To create Pepper His work is not done yet, however, just as he was not done years ago, when he got the Carolina Reaper into the Guinness. “Is this the top? No,” he told the AP.

Theirs is not only the search for the most extreme flavors. Currie claims that the burning sensation caused by peppers releases endorphins and dopamine in the body and hopes that researchers can take advantage of his creations to treat diseases and help patients with chronic pain.

And is it risk-free? Yes. The race towards the most extreme flavors is fascinating, but it also carries some risks. Especially if it is used irresponsibly. A little over a month ago in the United States, controversy was generated by the combination of spicy food and online challenges after a teenager from Massachusetts died after eating—always according to his family’s version—an extra spicy pancake that came accompanied by a challenge: take the snack and see how long you can last without drinking or eating other foods. After the incident, the manufacturer decided to withdraw it from stores.

