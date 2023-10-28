When it began sailing in 2013, the Majestic Maersk stood out as one of the largest container ships on the planet. That’s right. The ship is a “Tripe E” class that was designed 398 meters long by 58 m wide to transport – they stood out at the time – no more and no less than 18,270 TEU, the unit usually used to designate standard 20-pack containers. feet.

That wasn’t even a decade ago and today the Majestic Maersk is far from being the vessel with the greatest capacity in its field. Not because of size, but certainly when it comes to “muscle.” At the gates of 2024, the industry is already talking about 24,300 TEU. And she is advancing at such a speed that it is difficult to keep track of new records.

Reviewing the figures. The story of container ships has been a crazy story. Delirious and accelerated. Calculations by Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS) show that its volume and potential has skyrocketed since the 1960s, leaving technical sheets that are light years away from those managed half a century ago. The figures are impressive: between 1968 and 2017, container transport capacity skyrocketed by almost 1,500%, going from 1,500 TEU to the current 24,000. Some point out that it has doubled in just a decade.

The Finnish firm Wärtsilä, dedicated to the marine and energy markets, recalled in 2019 that the sector is even looking further afield, to a loading capacity of 25,000 TEU. That would be the case, for example, of China Ocean Shipping Company, better known as COSCO, one of the largest shipping companies in the world. For years it has been suggested that it aspires to a record ship of 25,000 TEU. And although in 2019 one of its directors even stated that the holding company had never had that idea on the table, even today it continues to publish about its possibilities.





The 23,346 TEU MSC Irina arriving at Port King Abdullah in Saudi Arabia.

Objective: greater capacity. What there is no doubt is that the sector has launched into the manufacture of ships with capacities that were hardly imaginable just six decades ago, at the time of Encounter Bay, which shone in 1969 with 227.3 meters in length and space for 1,530 TEU. . The industry has advanced so much that it is difficult to keep track of which is the largest capacity container ship in the world. Its maximum dimensions have not changed much over the last few years, but its capacity has, which the shipyards have managed to continue expanding with optimizations in the design of the structure.

What is the largest ship today? Over the last few years that scepter has been passing from one hand to another. And quite quickly. Without going any further, in September 2022 we told you about the launch of the MSC Tessa, an immense ship with a length of 399.9 m, a beam of 61.5 m and a cargo capacity of 24,116 TEU, which made it the most powerful in the world, surpassing the Ever Alot by about 112 TEU, which was also considered the largest on the planet. Today even the record of the MSC Tessa would have been outdated.

In its ranking of large container ships for 2023, SCF, an Australian company in the industry, puts another ship at the top: the MSC Irina, to which it attributes a total capacity of 24,346 TEU. Some sources even speak of 24,416. Her maiden voyage took place just a few months ago, in April. She is not the only large ship that has been launched with a notable cargo capacity. The MSC Türkiye, which the specialized website Marine Insgiht pointed out last August as the largest container ship in the world, reaches 24,346 TEU, the same as the MSC Loreto.













The OOCL Spain container ship, with capacity for 24,188 TEU.

Why that “size”? The coincidence of capacities is no coincidence: MSC has proposed strengthening its fleet with extra-large container ships, ULCVs. Their orders – says Marine Executive – were divided between several shipyards in China. Other multinationals in the sector have set themselves the same objective.

At the beginning of October, Hapag-Lloyd baptized the Berlin Express, of 23,600 TEU, which, according to the company, makes it the largest freighter flying the German flag; At the beginning of the year, OOCL presented its megaship OOCL Spain, of 24,188 TEU. The Taiwanese company Evergreen is another company that has decidedly opted for large container ships, capable of moving 24,000 units, such as its Ever Acme. They are all around 400 meters in length and 60 meters in width.

But… What is the objective? Target the container shipping business. Statista predicts that only between 2020 and 2028 its global market will increase at a compound growth rate of around 12%, a juicy figure that has encouraged the design of ships with greater capacities.

“Although the market size was about 6,410 million dollars in 2020, it is expected to reach a value of around 15,870 million in 2028,” highlight its technicians, who outline a scenario of sustained growth throughout that entire period. . Another of his calculations points out that approximately 80% of all goods are already moving through the oceans, making maritime transport a kind of “backbone” of international trade.

Are they all advantages? No. Mega ships are capable of transporting larger cargoes and are even being designed to reduce their environmental footprint, but they also bring significant handicaps, as Allianz itself recalled last year. “Large ships continue to generate increasing risks, such as fires, container accidents, dangerous cargoes, more costly rescue operations and problems with the port of refuge that cause oversized accidents and an increasingly frequent overall average,” the company explained. as part of a detailed report.

Images: OOCL, Makkahregion (X) y Allianz 1 y 2

In Xataka: The shipping industry needs to reduce its emissions. And for that it has its first green methanol container ship