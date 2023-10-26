Despite its reputation as escapist science fiction and “without a message”, ‘Star Wars’ is loaded with political significance, as could not be the case in a saga whose initial dramatic core is the confrontation between a galactic Empire (the sidereal status quo) and the Rebels who are trying to overthrow this oppressive and lethal government. Only from that starting point can political connotations be drawn, although a good part of that plot is simply an updated replica of the old space opera serials to which George Lucas paid tribute, such as ‘Buck Rogers’ or ‘Flash Gordon’. ‘.

Lucas himself stated that the first trilogy was inspired by the Vietnam War and how democracies become dictatorships (or in other words: the first to call their stormtroopers Stormtroopers were the Nazis). As the years went by and the franchise evolved, we have had the opportunity to see the two eternal sides subdivide into small groups and even change their role of dominator and subject. Without going any further, in ‘Ahsoka’ we have a decimated Empire and some Rebels now converted into the Republic and symbolizing the establishment. That is to say, the tables have completely turned.

And in between, the prequel trilogy, where themes such as politically motivated genocide or long debates between senior officials of different opposing forces were continually in the scripts. Lucas revealed that for the argument they had based themselves on The conflicts that led to the American Civil War. And punctuating the backbone that is the movies, we have video games like ‘Knights of the Old Republic’, where there was a clear class distinction on the planet Taris, and many of the missions had obvious political significance, in one direction or another.

Another recent example: ‘Andor’, perhaps the best product the franchise has produced in many years, has an openly anti-fascist positioning: it talks about political repression and the conformity of the masses as a form of control. And one of its protagonists, Fiona Shaw, talked about the world of the series being “Trumpian” and that the series was a reflection on how people’s rights were gradually disappearing.

Take sides

But few political positions are as revealing as the recipients themselves who decide to take them. A minor game in the franchise, ‘Star Wars Commander’ (a mobile strategy title launched in 2014 and closed in 2020) is the last piece of this puzzle of people dividing into sides, this time with political fiction as an excuse.

In ‘Star Wars Commander’, the player had to make a simple decision: give life to the Rebel forces or part of the Empire. And when its developers showed, to celebrate five million users, the division of the world into zones for each of the factions, the message was clearer than any political analysis. The south of the world wanted to be Rebel, and the north aligned itself with the Empire. You can see it here:





Although the division of players was more or less equal (the Empire won by a whisker, with 52%), it draws attention how Russian players turned towards the Empire, with 57.69%, and rising even further in territories such as Mongolia and Kazakhstan. In Europe, they opted for the villains Austria and Germany, joined by the United States and Japan. Fifty percent were the United Kingdom and Australia.

It is significant who prefers the Rebel side: in Europe, countries like Spain, France or Italy, but above all, the entirety of South and Central America, and practically the entire African continent. Of course, this does not mean that the countries of the Northern Hemisphere prefer an Empire to a Democracy, but it does imply to what extent in the South they prefer to take the factional division a little more seriously, even if it is fictitious. After all, a game is a game… until it isn’t.

