In Poland, where the vote was taken on Sunday to renew the parliament, the counting of votes is underway: the partial results show that the most voted party is Law and Justice, far right and in government for eight years, but the exit polls have a surprisingly good result is expected from the oppositions, who may have the possibility of forming a majority.

To have certain results it will be necessary to wait a few hours, because there are still many votes to be scrutinized, which could significantly change the partial data. At the moment only 40 percent of the votes have been counted (almost 13 thousand out of over 31 thousand). Law and Justice is at 39.2 percent of the votes counted, while the opposition parties arrive all together, at 35 percent. The exit polls conducted by Ipsos, one of the most authoritative polling institutes in Europe, however, predict a better result than the opposition parties, giving them 40.2 percent. Instead they gave Destra Unita, the coalition of which Law and Justice is part together with some small parties, at 36.8 percent.

At the moment the 35 percent obtained by the opposition according to the partial results is made up of 27 percent of the main block of opposition parties Civic Coalition (centrist), and 8 percent taken overall by the New Left, Left Together and other political forces smaller progressives. The possibility that the two blocs could unite in a government coalition has been discussed since the election campaign.

To understand the consequences of the elections, we will also have to wait to know what the Terza Via electoral cartel will decide to do, which includes a centrist party and a centre-right party which historically represents farmers, and which has obtained an unexpected result – again according to partial data – approximately 14.2 percent of the votes. His support could be decisive in the formation of a new coalition government of opposition parties: and it would be an exceptional development, after eight years of Law and Justice government, which in recent years has transformed Poland into a semi-authoritarian country.

In the event of support from Terza Via, the hypothesis of an opposition government would seem even more concrete, taking into account the fact that the partial results predict a possible outcome below Konfederacja’s expectations. The small far-right party, considered a possible ally of Law and Justice, has 7.3 percent of the votes while the polls gave it at least 10.