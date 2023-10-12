Suara.com – General Chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto touched on the issue of ‘cool politics’ which was highlighted when welcoming the General Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep at his residence in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023).

Prabowo said he was happy with the return visit from PSI. Apart from that, Prabowo Subianto also stated that, together with Kaesang, he discussed a number of matters related to the 2024 General Election in a cool atmosphere. He called it cool politics.

According to Prabowo Subianto, who is Minister of Defense, the cool politics in question is politics that is full of friendship, harmony and unity.

“(In cool politics–RED), differences in views are part of the democracy we want. Competition is healthy and full of camaraderie,” said Prabowo Subianto in front of journalists.

Kaesang also responded by expressing his gratitude because he was well received and Mars PSI had a chance to sing before the meeting started.

“Once again we would like to thank the general chairman. Honestly, we were touched, the PSi march in front of your house, thank you,” said Kaesang.

Kaesang broke his fast

PSI General Chair Kaesang Pangarep stopped the press conference for a moment after meeting Gerindra Party General Chair Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta on Thursday (12/10/2023).

On this occasion, Kaesang was answering the differences between his meeting with the Chair of the PDIP DPP, Puan Maharani and Prabowo. However, before long, the evening call to prayer sounded and Kaesang then stopped his explanation for a moment.

“Just a moment, Maghrib, I’ll break the fast for a moment,” he said.

Not long after, Kaesang, who had been standing, squatted slightly and drank water to break his fast. There was no sound of hustle and bustle in the atmosphere.