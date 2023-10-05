The decision of the Drew Barrymore show to resume its run with non-unionized writers at the WGA still has its tail.

Although Drew Barrymore rectified it in the end, the decision for his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to resume broadcasting in the midst of the writers’ strike, was so embarrassing that, right after the writers’ agreement, it has its consequences.

A few weeks ago, the Drew Barrymore show decided to resume airing with writers who were not associated with the show. Writers Guild of America (WGA), then on strike for more than 100 days in their fight for better working conditions, salaries and protection against the rise of artificial intelligence in the audiovisual industry.

The fierce reaction caused Drew Barrymore to back off his plans and agree to wait until the strike was over. However, her decision sent a clear message of disrespect towards writers that the screenwriters who work for her have not forgotten.

In fact, it can no longer be said that Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe keep working for Drew Barrymore, because the three of them have stood up when it’s time to return to work.

The consequences reach Drew Barrymore after the strike

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, White, Kinon and Koe have rejected the offer to return to Drew Barrymore’s show, which hopes to resume broadcasting on October 16.

The show’s production team has begun rounds of interviews to find new writers, already under the framework of the WGA’s new agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), although said agreement is currently being voted on among union members.

It’s difficult to know if the show will find a new team of writers in time to meet its deadlines, but it’s not difficult to understand the message with which Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe have wanted to respond to the show for its controversial decision.

None of them want to work in a place where the work of screenwriters is not valued: this message is a clear indicator of the change that has been brought about by the screenwriters’ strike that has had writers from all over the United States fighting for their rights for 148 days. Just as the decision of the Drew Barrymore program sent a message, they have done it too.