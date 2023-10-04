loading…

The controversial Zangezur Corridor project was initiated by Azerbaijan but opposed by Armenia. Photo/TRT World

JAKARTA – The Zangezur Corridor is a seamless highway construction project that will connect Azerbaijan with its outermost region, namely Nakhchivan, which is Armenian territory.

This controversial project was initiated by Azerbaijan, but opposed by Armenia. This happened when the two countries were at war over the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute.

The Zangezur Corridor is considered important because it can provide a strategic transportation and trade route in the local area.

Initially, after Azerbaijan officially took full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, they wanted the Zangezur region to be opened to transportation routes. However, Armenia did not agree.

Not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, other countries such as Turkey and Iran also have hopes from this corridor to achieve their national interests.

3 Dimensions of the Zangezur Corridor

There are three dimensions why this corridor is really needed by many parties, namely local, regional and intercontinental dimensions.

1. Local Dimension

At this level, the Zangezur Corridor can accelerate the local economic growth of the countries whose territory it passes through.

This corridor includes the southwestern region of Azerbaijan which is often the target of looting, the less developed Syunik region of Armenia, and the eastern region of Turkey which is a hotbed of terrorism.

The presence of the Zangezur Corridor is expected to make a significant contribution to these three regions.