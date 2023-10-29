Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, is an Internet celebrity who became known as a streamer and cosplayer, but later took a path as an entrepreneur. Despite having many haters, she has a huge number of followers who are willing to buy her eccentric products and her new project will surprise you.

The streamer not only sells audiovisual content for adults, but has offered a variety of products, such as water used for bathing, hair and flatulence. All of these projects have been a success despite how expensive they were.

Amouranth knows how to create trends that surprise more than one and as an example is his new company: the sale of beers with his essence.

Can you make beer with yeast in the vagina?

By essence we mean the yeast in your vaginal secretions. You read that right, it is possible and it is not unhygienic as you think.

We don’t blame you if you think that making a beer that comes from the secretions of a woman’s private parts is unhygienic, especially ingesting it, since that is where vaginal infections such as candidiasis arise.

However, the truth is that when it does not multiply too much to the point of causing infectious problems, yeast can live naturally in the vagina, as long as it is kept in check by bacteria such as lactobacilli (benign).

How will Amouranth beer be made?

Now, like any yeast, vaginal yeast can also be used to make alcoholic beverages; in this case, beer.

To do this, Amouranth will partner with the company that specializes particularly in the production of this type of beer, The Order of Yoni, which will be responsible for the vaginal test that the streamer takes.

According to the company, the freeze-dried bacteria inside Amouranth will be analyzed for the presence of DNA or RNA and in the end the result will be a “completely safe and healthy” sterling lactic acid sour beer (via Dexerto).

Amouranth will soon sell vaginal beer

“A combination of an angelic appearance and a devilish temperament. Brave, feisty and immodest. The embodiment of the most daring dreams. Her self-confidence and phenomenal beauty make it impossible to treat her with indifference. The aroma of her intriguing body captured in this drink amber color will allow you to rise to the heights of fantasy”, reads one of the company’s products, enriched with the “essence of Paulina” and it is expected that Amouranth beer will be marketed in a similar way.

At the time of writing, there is still no release date or price for Amouranth’s beer, but judging by the streamer’s previous products, it is very likely that it will sell out quickly.

“Retweet if you want a bottle of my beer,” invited the controversial Internet personality.

What do you think of Amouranth’s new company? Tell us in the comments.

