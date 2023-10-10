In the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, ordered after the huge Hamas attack on Israeli territory, Israel is targeting many residential buildings where it claims Hamas offices and weapons depots are hidden. Many civilian people also live in these buildings. For about fifteen years now, Israel has often adopted a precise practice towards them: it “warns” them that the building is about to be hit, and waits a few minutes or hours before destroying it.

It is a practice that according to the Israeli army and government avoids the killing of civilians, who they say would have time to leave their homes and save themselves, and which limits itself to destroying infrastructures and means that Hamas uses to attack Israel . On its official page, the Israeli army explains that it uses this practice as “part of its efforts to minimize civilian deaths and injuries in Gaza.” Hamas also referred to it, which on Monday threatened Israel with killing a hostage for every new Israeli bombing carried out without warning, therefore without resorting to this practice.

Israel’s critics, however, believe that the practice only serves to preserve its image before the international community. Several human rights experts believe it does not balance the fact that the bombings hit the homes of dozens of civilians. The fact that they are destroyed could represent a form of collective punishment, explicitly prohibited by various international treaties including the fourth Geneva Convention, the one on the protection of civilians in times of war, signed in 1949.

The practice is known by the English name of roof-knocking, which means “knocking on the roof”. The name identifies a precise practice, that is, hitting the roof of the house with a more or less harmless missile to “warn” its residents that it will soon be bombed: like the one seen in the video below, taken from a live broadcast by Al Jazeera in city ​​of Gaza.

Just learnt that this is "roof knocking", warning the inhabitants that it will be targeted for destruction. And the Hamas building was shortly after completely demolished.

Sometimes Israel employs different means to achieve the same goal. In some cases he drops leaflets on the houses he is about to bomb. In others, he telephones his residents, often with a recorded message in Arabic, warning them of the impending bombing. Sometimes the calls are made by members of the army: in 2014 a Palestinian man told the Washington Post that a certain David warned him that his building would be destroyed within five minutes. During the war Israel fought with Hamas between 2008 and 2009, the Israeli army said it made around 165,000 phone calls to warn Palestinians that their homes would be bombed.

Israel claims that Hamas is well aware of this practice and takes advantage of the precautions that the Israeli army uses towards civilians to avoid attacks on its offices and weapons depots. Ever since Israel began to use this technique, Hamas leaders have repeatedly advised the Palestinian population not to abandon the buildings following warnings from the Israeli army, but rather to involve their neighbors and reach the roof of the building in large groups, so that the Israeli pilots give up the attack. There are documented cases of Israeli pilots calling off the attack after seeing numerous civilians climb onto the roof of a house after the first warning.

It is possible that the residents of a building decide to climb onto the roof even just because they are desperate at the prospect of losing their home, a traumatic event especially for people in already quite vulnerable conditions such as the elderly and children of the Strip. Furthermore, the Strip is one of the poorest places in the world, and many people simply cannot afford to buy or rent a new house to move their family into, and are forced to ask for hospitality from relatives and friends, losing their autonomy.

“Even assuming that a 13-story residential building houses an office used by Hamas, how can an aerial bombardment that destroys it entirely be considered proportionate?” he asked himself on Twitter some time ago Kenneth Roth, executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch from 1993 to 2022.

It also happened that the very practice of announcing the impending bombing presented various problems. In 2014, the then United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014, the South African judge Navanethem Pillay, told of a case in which a bomb with a reduced explosive charge used to “warn” the residents of a building penetrated the ceiling and killed three children.

Other times, however, it happened that a certain person did not answer the phone call from the Israeli army, that no leaflets landed on his balcony, or that he mistook the warning bomb for a distant explosion. “In many cases the key elements of an effective warning are missing,” Sara Hashash, spokeswoman for the NGO Amnesty International, explained to Agence France-Presse. “For example, civilians are not told where it is safe to escape, or no safe passage is provided or given sufficient time to escape before a bombing.”

It also happens, as is happening these days, that the Israeli army does not send any warning to the residents of the buildings it is bombing. An Israeli army source told the Times of Israel on Monday that the practice of roof-knocking is no longer systematically applied, because according to the Israeli government’s assessment, several civilians living in Gaza have already left the facilities where the activities are concentrated. Hamas.

On Tuesday the BBC collected the testimony of a man living in the city of Gaza, whose house was partially destroyed by an Israeli bombardment. “I saw scenes of devastation, and people were confused: it was an attack without any warning,” he said.