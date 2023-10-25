Flipper Zero is one of the gadgets most used by hackers, a device that has been considered the tamagotchi of hackers since its launch three years ago. It’s like a kind of device or keychain that offers all kinds of tools for testing security systems and experimenting. A hacking multi-tool that allows you to emulate cards or test all kinds of things or interact with control systems. But it is becoming more powerful and offers more possibilities and now you can Hack mobiles and computers.

With this device you can do all kinds of things. Flipper Zero has a 1.4-inch energy-efficient screen and a series of buttons, as well as an antenna and a battery with up to 30 days of autonomy that allow you to have an NFC reader, RFID reader, infrared transmitter… Although it is not designed for hacking, it is one of its common uses.

Now, a new custom firmware for Flipper Zero will allow you to attack devices with the Android operating system or to Windows computers. Beyond the firmware released a few weeks ago that allowed IOS devices to be filled with Bluetooth messages, the attack can now be directed to other mobile phones or Windows computers.

New attacks

We cannot use it through the original device and with a Flipper Zero but we need a specialized firmware, a third-party firmware and use the BLE Spam application that will allow attacking Android devices with all types of pop-up windows.

Use is very simple and just press the Flipper Zero home button to flood all Android devices within reach and close to it with pop-ups. Furthermore, the attack continues as long as the mobile phone being attacked has Bluetooth activated or the owner of the Flipper Zero turns off voluntarily.

How far does it go? Although it will depend on where we are, Flipper Zero could infect all phones within a range of approximately one hundred meters in total with pop-up windows, so it could be very annoying.

Flipper Zero can now also be used for use against Windows computers. Although it is a minor attack and would hardly affect the devices in any relevant way, it is very annoying. In the case of computers, the tamagotchi of hackers It could generate notifications from the system tray and they would be sent continuously.

How can we protect ourselves?

These attacks are not serious and will not endanger our data, There is no risk and there will be no problem. But they are annoying and can become unbearable when we start receiving pop-ups all the time.

Should we always go with Bluetooth removed? It is not necessary and it is unlikely that we will be attacked with Flipper Zero in our daily life, but if it happens to us on our smartphone and we start receiving pop-up windows, it will be enough to deactivate the Bluetooth connection on the phone until we move away from that place and leave of the range of action of the device.