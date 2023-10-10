Beyond the bullets and the action, The Continental takes us into the depths of human consciousness

Imagine a world where karate and kung fu have an equally prominent place as epic shootouts. Now add a layer of moral complexity to that picture. That is Loua figure in The Continental who defies the unwritten rules of a universe where bullets fly like confetti.

Not everything is as it seems in the John Wick universe, especially in the El Continental hotel from the 70s, where revenge and moral principles mix. With New York City as the backdrop once again, we discover how Winston seeks revenge against manager Cormac (Mel Gibson).

A world of bullets and empty hands

When we talk about The Continental series, we cannot overlook the contrast between gun culture and Lou’s choice for hand-to-hand combat. His brother Miles is involved in shady arms deals, but Lou follows a strictly no gun policy. Because?

Lou prefers to practice in his family dojo, winning trophies and avoiding the use of weapons he considers cowardly. But these ethical choices are not free. Her refusal to use weapons makes her more deadly in combat, using a variety of tools and skills in kung fu that would even make John Wick 4’s martial arts expert Caine (Donnie Yen) think twice.

Lou’s moral dilemma

But Lou’s decision to reject weapons is not simply a choice of fighting style; is a reflection of how she sees the world around her, a New York plagued by gangs, thugs and racism. When his brother Miles finds himself drawn into shady arms deals after his return from the Vietnam War, tension between the two brothers intensifies.

Lou’s life takes a dramatic turn when it is revealed that his father was an armed killer. This leads her to question everything she knew about herself and her family. In a moment of desperation, Lou breaks his own rule, changing your perspective forever. When facing the truth, he proves to be an unstoppable force, even in a world that defies his ethical code.

From the shadows of justice to internal confrontation

In a plot full of morality and dilemmas, Lou provides a vision of justice that takes us from the corridors of the Continental Hotel to the crossroads of human conscience.

It is difficult to imagine anyone resisting firing a gun in a world where bullets are almost as common as the air we breathe. But Lou, the combatant in the universe of El Continental, is not an ordinary person. His reluctance to use firearms, although counterintuitive in a reality ruled by hitmen and stray bullets, adds layers of complexity to the drama unfolding in the hotel hallways. His story is a fascinating exercise in moral principles in violent environments, something that forces us to look beyond the action to the crossroads of human consciousness.

What future awaits Lou at El Continental?

Although the second season of The Continental has not yet been confirmed, Lou’s narrative offers multiple paths to follow. Will we see more characters that challenge the norm of using weapons in this universe? Or will Lou seek answers about his father’s past and his family secrets?

Lou’s career Not only does it bring an emotional dimension to The Continental, but it also resonates with the moral dilemma Batman faces in his own stories. And, if the series continues, it promises to be a journey full of nuances.

The first three episodes of The Continental are now available on Amazon Prime Video.