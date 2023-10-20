In the United Kingdom, the Conservatives lost two by-elections in the constituencies of Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, which Labor won. As regards the first, the news is notable, because Conservative MPs had been elected there since 1931: this time the Labor Party’s Alistair Strathern won. In these hours the defeat is being commented as a further sign of the loss of consensus for the conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: of the 12 by-elections that have taken place in this legislature, his party has won only one. According to the average of the polls carried out by Politico, the Conservative Party is 17 percentage points behind its opponents, the Labor Party.

Nadine Dorries, the former MP for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency and former Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, had resigned because she had not received a seat in the House of Lords, the upper house of the United Kingdom parliament, while that of Tamworth , Chris Pincher, resigned because he was accused of having harassed some men in a London club.

In the United Kingdom, each seat in parliament represents a constituency defined on a geographical basis, and is assigned to the candidate who obtains the highest number of votes. In the constituency of Tamworth, near Birmingham, Pincher had obtained 66 percent of the votes in the last elections. She now won Sarah Edwards with 45 percent of the vote. In the Mid Bedfordshire constituency, about fifty kilometers northwest of London, the last elections were won by Dorries with 59 percent, while on Thursday the Labor candidate won with 34 percent.

