Tania Llasera and Supremme Deluxe have been this week’s guests on Password. The two presenters have helped several contestants get through the rounds and take home a good amount of money. They have also given us some really fun moments!

To close the night on a good note, the guests want to help Jesús double his money with the last password. In the final round they were close to the jackpot, but nerves and lack of time prevented the contestant from winning the 10,000 euros.

Jesus has given the presenters the word cavemen as a clue, but with his mouth closed in a very serious tone. Supremme and Tania have thought about troglodytes, although at first they doubted it. Finally, they gave it as a final answer and… they managed to get Jesus to take home 1,400 euros!