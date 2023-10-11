Suara.com – Commissioner Irwan Anwar has become a widely discussed figure because he was involved in the alleged extortion case by KPK leader Firli Bahuri against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

The Semarang Police Chief denied that he was the person who handed over the money between the two public figures.

“Handing over the money was not true. I never felt it,” said Irwan, quoted from SuaraJawaTtengah.id, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

The relationship between Kombes Irwan Anwar, Firli Bahuri, and Syahrul Yasin Limpo is quite complicated. This case also broke his mind because of his relationship with these two people.

Also read: Polda Metro again examines Commissioner Irwan Anwar regarding the extortion case of KPK leaders today

Firli Bahuri is Irwan Anwar’s former boss. Meanwhile, Syahrul Yasin Limpo is his uncle.

“Mr. Firli was my direct superior when I was director of general crime at the West Nusa Tenggara NTB Regional Police around 2017. Then Mr. Minister of Agriculture is my uncle who happens to be related to my daughter-in-law,” said Irwan Anwar.

Because of this closeness, Commissioner Irwan Anwar admitted that he had met Firli Bahuri and Syahrul Yasin Limpo. He did not deny that he had met them at one time in 2021.

At that time, Irwan was asked to accompany SYL to meet Firli Bahuri at a corruption prevention event.

“Once in 2021, around February, I was asked to accompany Mr. SYL to meet Mr. Firli in order to build or create an MoU for cooperation in preventing corruption or providing assistance in the Ministry of Agriculture, in this case preventing corruption is all I do. know,” said Commissioner Irwan Anwar.

Also read: KPK examines Syahrul Yasin Limpo today, announces suspect status?

Therefore, he is said to be a key witness in the alleged extortion case. Irwan Anwar also admitted that he had participated in the examination and investigation process last August as a witness.

“As I said earlier, I have been asked for information at the investigation stage. Now it has entered the investigation stage, of course I will be asked for information,” he concluded.