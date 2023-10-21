If there is something we love about Original Sin, it is the relationships between its protagonists. The comings and goings between the different characters cause them all to be involved in different wars and ally themselves with each other as it suits them… they are unpredictable!

In this area, family relationships are worth highlighting. They are all very different from each other, but they are similar in that most of them have had to face different conflicts. The bond between Ender and her children stands out, which has never been easy; but, now, they are… inseparable! Let’s repair their history to understand where they are.

Erim and Ender, a relationship full of comings and goings

The relationship between Erim and his mother is complex One of the first obstacles that stood between them was the separation of Halit and Ender… Caner’s sister couldn’t even keep custody! And, even though the woman insisted on how important her son was to her; Erim, influenced by her father, did not quite believe her.

One of the biggest arguments that mother and son had to face was when the businesswoman married Alihan. Erim, upon finding out about her, was furious… How was it possible that she remarried another man?

Little by little, things were returning to normal. Kaya’s arrival in Istanbul did Halit’s son a lot of good… they ended up arriving great! Furthermore, after Erim was hospitalized after being shot by Yildiz’s father, young Argun lived with Ender for a time.

Things ended up going wrong after Ender disappeared. Erim was devastated by not knowing the whereabouts of his mother and, manipulated by Şahika, refused to forgive his mother. However, Halit’s son – thanks to Yiğit’s words – has become closer to Ender and they now enjoy a very good relationship.

Yigit: from wanting revenge on Ender to calling him “mom”

Yiğit burst into Ender’s life with one purpose: to get revenge on her for abandoning him when he was a baby. The young man did everything possible to work at Holding Argun and get closer to his mother; But he made a serious mistake: Şahika found out about his revenge plans!

The first meeting between mother and son did not go too well, Yiğit felt slighted. However, he was very impressed by how well Ender treated Erim… he too would have liked to have had a childhood like that!

The rage that corrodes him inside drives him to make a serious mistake… he almost kills his mother! However, at that moment, he confesses that she is his mother and, despite the blow, Ender cannot forget it.

With his return, Ender tries to get closer to his son; However, Yiğit—who is being manipulated by her aunt—is unable to forgive her. The two have constant fights, but Caner’s sister tries to soften Erim’s brother’s heart and calls him “son.”

Everything changes when Şahika reveals all of her nephew’s secrets. Although at first circumstances do not favor the rapprochement between Ender and his son, both end up uniting against their greatest enemy: Kaya’s sister!

To compensate for the harsh childhood he has suffered, Yiğit asks his parents to get married. Although at first they both refuse, when Ender and Kaya see their son lose his temper they are clear: they will live as a family!

At first, Erim doesn’t really understand anything that’s happening. However, the good relationship he has with his older brother makes everything easier for everyone. Now they are all inseparable! In fact, Ender can’t help but get excited the first time he calls her, “Mom.” We loved that moment!

Will they continue to have that good relationship? Will there be ups and downs? We won’t miss any episode of Original Sin on Antena 3 to find out!

