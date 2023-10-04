On October 6, (the 5th depending on where you live), season 2 of LOKI premieres, so it’s a good time to review the comics that have inspired the series.

Since Loki’s arrival on the big screen in the first of his stepbrother’s films, Thor (2011), directed by Kenneth Branagh, two parallel lines intertwined to weave what would be his inevitable destiny.

One of them used the charisma of the actor who gave him a face, Tom Hiddleston, and the empathy that he managed to awaken in us as the son of Odin perpetually in the shadow of the God of Thunder, cheater, resentful, betrayed, going from very bad bad guy to antihero with several deaths behind him, some more definitive than others.

This whole line arose, as always, inspired by the other that was being written in parallel in the pages of the comics in which he starred, in which we saw him reborn, rediscover and redefine himself, beginning with a Journey into Mystery that, at Its publication practically coincided with the making of that first film, leaving its mark on the then first-timer Hiddleston, who left a message of admiration in the fan mail section of the final issue as another admirer of that tragic epic.

Thus, if in the cartoons of the comics Loki dedicated himself for decades to being a criminal to, finally, try to redeem himself, in the cinema each of his appearances added to that arc of redemption. And, when everything seemed to have faded to black, in 2021 the first season of Loki arrived on Disney+ to explore the nature of the until then god of deception, what makes a Loki… Loki.

THE DISNEY+ SERIES

The second season of Loki arrives in the Disney+ catalog on October 5with six episodes that will expand the current Phase 5 of the Marvel Studios cinematic universe, resuming the cataclysmic ending of the previous season, with Loki lost in an altered version of the AVT, or Temporal Variation Agency.

Joined by Mobius and Huntress B-15, and surrounded by a mix of familiar and new faces, the seemingly reformed God of Deception will navigate an increasingly unfathomable Multiverse in his search for Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, the scheming Miss Minutes, and, above all, the certainty of his control over his own will and his glorious purpose. The season will feature Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani directing, and Eric Martin writing the scripts.

As for the cast, Tom Hiddleston returns as our favorite Loki (not counting his alligator version), and alongside him return Sophia Di Martino in the role of Sylvie and the AVT agents whom we met in the first season: Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90, Tara Strong voicing Miss Minutes, and her boss conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, who are joined by new signings such as Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan.

LOKI IN COMICS

In the comics, the marvelous Loki drank, as much as the rest of the inhabitants of Asgard, from the Norse legends that inspired Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in their creation. The cunning and treacherous God of Deception, in particular, was in many ways the living portrait of his origin in the poem Lokasenna as early as his 1962 debut in Journey into Mystery #85 USA (1962. Marvel Library 3. The Mighty Thor 1) and throughout malicious decades. But, after his participation in Marvel Must-Have. Siege and the miniseries dedicated to him by Rob Rodi and Esad Ribic, published in Great Marvel Treasures, the usual villainous God of Deception was changed.

A reborn Loki returned in Marvel Omnibus. Loki: Journey into Mysterywhere Kieron Gillen portrayed him as a child desperately trying to redeem mistakes made in other lives, to wipe the slate clean in the immortal legend that is his existence, surrounded by artists like Doug Braithwaite, Richard Elson and Whilce Portacio. That young man Loki starred in one of the most spectacular adventures of the last decade in The House of Ideas, conquered fans and became part of a very youthful group in Marvel Now! Deluxe. Young Avengers by Gillen and McKelvie and, later, he served as the All-Mother in Loki: Agent of Asgard, in the hands of Al Ewing and Lee Garbett, still trying to be the best version of himself, beyond labels.

All these adventures attenuated his evil, viperine but unexpectedly noble and even… Sincere. Not enough to be able to resist the scenario of the 2016 United States presidential election, mind you, during which Marvel asked a simple question, “Would you vote for Loki? #Loki2016” and, of the tens of thousands of users who voted, 75.3% said yes. Christopher Hastings and Langdon Foss did the rest in Vote Loki. After that episode, and after his participation in Marvel Now! Deluxe. War of the Realms, Daniel Kibblesmith and Jan Bazaldua resumed their antics in the miniseries Loki: The god who fell to Earth.

