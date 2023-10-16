For people interested in buying an Apple Watch and who do not want to spend a fortune on the new Series 9, expect price reductions on previous models like May rain. That opportunity has come in Apple Watch Series 8 Red con Cellular y de 41 mmwhich is now for 389 euros on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) Smart Watch with Aluminum Case (Product) Red – Sports Strap (Product) Red – One size fits all. Training monitor, Water resistance

Previously priced at 489 euros, this 41mm Red version is now available for 389 euros, making it cheaper than ever by 100 euros less. Remember that if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping. MediaMarkt also has it at the same price.

This Apple Watch Series 8 model belongs, as we have already mentioned, to the 41 mm version. It has new spheres to personalize the Retina LTPO OLED display with 1.6 inches and 352 x 430 pixel resolution. In addition, it has Always On Display and reaches up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

The processor that moves the WatchOS 9 system is the Apple S8, along with the W3 chip for wireless and the U1 for ultra-wideband. As for sensors, apart from measuring blood oxygen pressure, the accelerometer, GPS, compass or heart rate, the accident detection and the temperature sensor, its great news.

This smart watch, water resistant up to 50 meters and with IP6X protection, it has 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. The battery, in Xataka tests, can reach up to 36 hours of autonomy with different types of use. Includes microphone and speaker for phone or emergency calls.

Images | Apple and Jose García in Xataka

