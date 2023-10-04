Syberia: The World Before is preparing for its launch and at GAME you can now pre-order the complete Collector’s Edition. This is everything that this exclusive edition includes:

Syberia: The World Before releases Collector’s Edition that you can now pre-order. After its launch on next-gen consoles last year, the recent installment of the adventure saga returns loaded with content.

A whole arsenal of unique material awaits you in this Syberia: The World Before Collector’s Edition exclusive to GAME and GAME.es stores that has finally landed for PlayStation 4 and that you can now reserve. Here we leave you everything you take:

Everything included in Syberia: The World Before Collector’s Edition

Complete game in physical format (PS4). Metallic box. Vaghen map. Postcard set. Key ring. Exclusive lithograph. Music Box. BSO. Art book. Kate & Dana adjustable figure. Collector’s Box. Digital script of the prologue.

Syberia: The World Before is the latest installment of the saga which follows two different timelines, one in 1937 and another in 2004 under the same essence of graphic adventure that has always characterized this franchise.

This is how we evaluated this installment at the time: Syberia returns to the right path with a new adventure that convinces, with two timelines and the usual gameplay with some new features, nothing revolutionary. If you like the genre and the saga, you have every chance to get hooked in a big way.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to pre-order Syberia: The World Before Collector’s Edition exclusively in GAME and GAME.es stores to get all its extra content, ideal for the biggest fans of the saga. On sale October 12!

Hobby Consoles for GAME