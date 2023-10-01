Unfortunately for many users who have been left unable to purchase thematic products.

This collaboration is one of the most interesting that Pokémon has presented, and unfortunately it has been ruined by profiteers.

There probably won’t be much discussion if we say that speculation is one of the great scourges of our sector. We have seen this on countless occasions, but in many cases they have taken away the opportunity to play some of the best games in history if we did not pay an exaggerated amount of money, while on other occasions we could not even purchase consoles. because of the high price, something that happened until relatively recently with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Now we have to talk about an IP that has already been affected on other occasions, and yes, as you have been able to read in the headline, in this case Pokémon has taken the worst part.

As we said, This is not the first time that Pokémon has been affected by profiteers, and much of its merchandising has had problems of this type, and even the franchise’s collectible card game has ended up being affected. In this case we refer to the line launched for the 50th anniversary of the Van Gohg museumand we were able to see Dantesque images, like the ones you can find below, and then realize that many of them were speculators.

Fortunately, we cannot generalize, since many of those people would simply want these products for their collectionbut it is true that within a few hours we were able to see how certain resale sites were full of these products, having an absolutely exorbitant price, which has ended up angering many users.

Resale is the only option for now

Unfortunately, Pokémon’s own official account on X has reported that these products have been sold out due to “excessive demand”, although they also specify that they are actively working to offer new promotional cards for fans who buy soon in this store. Despite this, there is no date, and we do not know if many of the products will be restocked, so for now, and in the absence of more information, We can affirm that resale is the only optionwhich is especially sad.

