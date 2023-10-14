The La Voz coaches are having real moments in this edition and they are having a great time like little children. Whether improvised from their seats or on stage, the coaches never stop enjoying singing on each Audition night.

Antonio Orozco and Pablo López have taken the stage ready to give their all once again. Malú and Fonsi wait in their seats, as if it were just another Audition and, surely, ready to press the button for them.

However, the Puerto Rican also wants to sing and quickly joins them. As he already dazzled last night singing Despacito with the audience, this time he asks for another song from his repertoire, and the chosen one was Corazón en la Suitcase.

With Pablo López on guitar and Orozco on clapping, Fonsi has launched into singing one of his best-known songs. Malú also joined, completing the shortlist of coaches on stage singing and dancing to the rhythm of the Puerto Rican song.

Without a doubt, it was a very special moment that the coaches experienced on stage. Relive it in the video above!