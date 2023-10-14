After Carlota’s performance in The Voice, the coaches have had a unique moment in their chairs.

Antonio Orozco wanted to sing the talent’s song: “I sang this song with Alejandro Sanz in Alaska,” he noted.

The coach looked for the lyrics: “Can you play me Pablo?” he asked. The man from Malaga asked for the guitar and played the song while he began to sing it with Orozco.

Malú has harmonized the song and the three have sung Desde donde creating a magical moment in La Voz.

Luis Fonsi listened to them carefully and contributed his grain of sand and it has been a very special moment. Who doesn’t know this song by Alejandro Sanz?

Antonio Orozco took the opportunity to send his regards to Alejandro Sanz and we are left with this spectacular version. What a moment!