The Great Battle of The Voice has been a unique night in which the coaches have received the help of advisors to make the most complicated decisions to date.

Nathy Peluso, Abraham Mateo, Lola Índigo and Cali and Dandee have accompanied the four coaches as their advisors to help them choose the seven talents who have moved on to the next phase.

Sixteen performances in which the talents have given their best version to make it to the La Voz Assaults.

The gala began in style, with a unique performance by the coaches. Malú, Luis Fonsi, Antonio Orozco and Pablo López have joined their voices to sing together The Journey and thus inaugurate the Great Battle of The Voice.

Team Antonio Orozco

Antonio Orozco has been the first coach to make decisions. The Catalan artist has been accompanied by the great Nathy Peluso who was making her debut in the program for the first time.

The first Battle, composed of Noemi, Noelia and Olana, has been tremendous. The three talents demonstrated their great voices on stage with a song by Whitney Houston.

Orozco and his advisor have decided that the three talents go to the Assaults and, therefore, it has been the only Battle of the program that has passed completely to the next phase.

The second Battle of the Orozco team was made up of four artists: Bárbara, Ximena, Justas and Jonathan, they sang a song by the Backstreet Boys with which they vibrated. The places were shrinking and Orozco has only saved one of them, Bárbara’s voice.

Nereida, Alejandro and Alicia have starred in the only Battle in Spanish for Orozco’s team, a song by Niña Pastori with which they have made the Barcelona native have the worst time of the gala. After much thought and consultation with their colleagues, Alejandro and Nereida have been chosen to continue their adventure in La Voz.

With just one pass, Joakim, Perry, Juan and Samuel took the stage to sing a very complicated song by Bruno Mars. All four have won, but only Joakim has achieved the desired place.

Pablo Lopez Team

The next to face the Battles was Pablo López. The man from Malaga has had the help of Lola Indigo to face the most difficult decisions of the night.

Julieta, África and María have given everything on stage to show that the three of them deserve that pass to the Assaults. The coach has kept two of his voices: Africa and Juliet were the ones chosen after an exciting Battle.

The next performance was the most emotional Battle of the night. Lucas, Miguel, Carlota and Alba sang a song that Pablo López knew very well: Let me go. A song that the coach has sung on several occasions with Paty Cantú. The four of them have pierced the skin with this brilliant performance, but Pablo López and Lola Índigo have stayed with Lucas and Miguel.

Patricik, Anderson, Anna and Pablo showed great personality in the next Battle of Pablo López’s team. The talents have sung Coldplay’s Clocks, leaving everyone impressed with their voices. Pablo and Anna are the talents who move on to the Assaults.

Lucía, Maia and Andrea were the last of Pablo López’s team to go on stage. Only one of them would be able to save herself and continue in the program. After showing off with a song by Joaquín Sabina, Lucía’s voice has continued to steal the hearts of people from Malaga.

Malú Team

Malú has created a brutal team full of voices with a lot of power. Her coach and advisor, Abraham Mateo, faced her decisions with many complications because the level was very high.

Lucía, Larisa and Ronia were the first to face their Battle with a song by Christina Aguilera. To make things fair, the coach has decided to keep Larisa and Ronia on her team.

The second Battle of the Malú team broke all their schemes. Luna, Carmen, Ylianna and Sofía surprised with The Ship of Oblivion, and despite the rapport of their voices, only Luna has achieved that long-awaited pass to the Assaults.

Another Battle of four very powerful women put Malú in a bind. Dária, Judith, Andrea and Julia shone on stage with their performance and made Malú have to choose three of them for the Assault: Dária, Judith and Julia.

The last Battle of Malú has been the most complicated. Carmen, Carlos and Raúl left conditioned because there was only one gap left in Malú’s team. The coach regretted that they had not given their best version on stage and asked for their forgiveness. Without further ado, Carmen was chosen to close the Malú team.

Team Luis Fonsi

The Battles came to an end with Luis Fonsi’s team. The coach has had two great friends as his advisors: Cali and Dandee.

The three have made the most complicated decisions of the night. His first Battle composed of Hayley, Alex, Karen and Phindile have changed all the coach’s plans. The four of them have been groundbreaking with Last Dance and Fonsi has had to choose three voices: Alex, Hayley and Phindile.

The next Battle has excited us. María del Mar, Víctor, Rubén and Elsa have sung Yolanda on the stage of La Voz and they have done it enormously. His coach and advisors have chosen Elsa and María del Mar for the next phase: “My plans are changing,” said the Puerto Rican.

The duo formed by Diego and Marina, Luis Ehapo and Angie were the next to take the stage to sing a song by Zaz and Pablo Alborán. The talents have received numerous praises, but Fonsi has announced that only one of them would pass and they were Diego and Marina.

The last Battle of the program was a Battalion, and it was also the largest of the night. La Llave, Bebe and Gonzalo Sarfatti have sung No me compares, a song by Alejandro Sanz that he covered with Pablo López.

Only one of them would go on to the Assaults and although the three talents have done impressively, the La Llave trio have been chosen to continue walking hand in hand with Luis Fonsi.

Equipment Summary

Antonio Orozco: Naomi, Noelia, Olana, Alexander, Nereida, Joakim and BarbaraPablo Lopez: Lucas, Michael, Lucia, Africa, Julieta, Pablo and AnnaMalu: Larisa, Ronia, Luna, Carmen Vento, Julia, Judith and Daria.Luis Fonsi: Phindile, The Key, Marina and Diego, Hayley, Alex, Elsa and Maria of the Sea.