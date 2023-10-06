The fourth Blind Auditions gala of The Voice ends. In the middle of the Auditions the coaches have deployed their heavy weapons and have used their best resources to take the best voices.

The teams of Pablo López and Antonio Orozco continue to lead and the two already have eleven talents on their teams. Luis Fonsi is the coach with the most talents tonight and he already has nine members in his ranks.

For its part, Malú’s team already has eight artists and is the coach with the most spots available.

In the next program the penultimate blind auditions of The Voice arrive where the coaches are finalizing their team and it will be increasingly difficult to turn around for a great voice since they are waiting for the best.

You can not lose this! There are only two Blind Auditions galas left and the battle is still very exciting.