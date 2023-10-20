The Blind Auditions have ended. The coaches already have their 14 talents after an exciting night in which the coaches fought for the last voices of the edition.

Great performances, dreams fulfilled and a last chance in which only the best have managed to pass.

This was the last night of The Voice Blind Auditions and this is how the coaches closed their teams!

Pablo López, takes the most desired voice of the night

The Malaga coach began the last La Voz Blind Auditions gala with only one place. Several talents had to pass until Pablo López felt that impulse to press the button and he did it with Pablo Verdeguer.

Pablo López was not the only one to turn his chair, Malú and Luis Fonsi have also done so, so the battle was ready.

The three of them have fallen in love with his innocence and they were taken aback when the talent admitted that it was his first time on stage and that just a year ago he was singing in his room.

With his guitar, the young man was very excited. His dream had come true and after thanking the three for turning around, he decided to leave with Pablo López.

The talent has closed the team from Malaga in a very special way: With a victory over his teammates!

Luis Fonsi, second to close the team

The Puerto Rican started the gala with three holes in his team and, however, he managed to be the second to close.

The first voice he was left with was Hayley’s, the British woman managed to make the coach fall in love with him, who also didn’t have to fight with anyone because he was the only one to turn around.

The coach has also recruited the chemistry of Diego and Marina. The two talents have formed an incredible duo and have broadcast on the La Voz stage. The coach won the game against Malú when the couple decided to go with the Puerto Rican.

Finally, Luis Fonsi has closed the team with the voice of Angie and has starred in the last battle of the edition with Antonio Orozco. The talent has decided to go to the Fonsi team, closing her team in the best possible way.

Antonio Orozco closes with the originality of Ximena

Antonio Orozco has been the third coach to close his team after a night in which he did not achieve everything he wanted.

After losing the battle for Angie’s voice, the coach had to wait for that special voice and the moment has come with Ximena. The talent has shown great originality on stage and she has fallen in love with Orozco.

With it, Antonio Orozco has already completed his team and has his 14 talents ready with whom he hopes to achieve victory again in La Voz.

Malú closes with one of the best voices of the edition

Malú has been the last to close a team this year in La Voz. The competition this year has been strong, but they say that good things take a long time to come.

The coach started the night with three spots available, which she completed with three incredible voices. The first was Judith’s. Malú has seen her potential despite the nerves she had about the talent.

The other talent that he has brought to his team has been Carlos Clemente. The coach loved his performance and did not hesitate to press the button at the last moment.

But if Malú was waiting for something, it was Dária’s voice. The three coaches had already closed their team and the talent has surprised with her impressive performance and everyone has highlighted that she has been one of the best Auditions of the edition.

Malú closed his team last, but he did it in style with Dária’s voice and he couldn’t have been happier.

Next Friday the Great Battle arrives with the advisors who will stay with the coaches to help them make the best decisions.